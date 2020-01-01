Follow The Quicky

We've seen celebrities harness the power of public relations to navigate tricky or embarrassing situations time and time again.

But could the everyday person use PR to get out of their own personal crisis... something like the post-divorce period?

When things get messy, people take sides and the story spins out of control, could a PR strategy be useful during your spilt? Today we find out.

Host: Grace Rouvray & Claire Murphy

With thanks to: George Konstand, Director of Brandology

Senior Producer: Taylah Strano



Audio Producer: Thom Lion