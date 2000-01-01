News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

456 Club

Mamamia Podcasts

Dating, Relationships & Dating Again

Want to know what it’s like online dating for the first time in your 50’s? Or what the key to spicing up a long term relationship is?

Then this episode is for you!

This week on 456 Club we’re talking about dating, relationships and dating again. From great dates to duds, it’s a mixed bag in the 456 Club and we dive head first into all of it.

The 456 Club is proudly made in partnership with Priceline Pharmacy

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR GUESTS:
Fiona & Laura Jackel

CREDITS
Hosts: Narelda Jacobs & Cathrine Mahoney
Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz
Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

HAVE YOUR SAY: 
We know that everybody's experience in their 40s 50s and 60s looks and feels different, so we want to hear from you! Click this link, and complete a short survey and to thank you for your time, you could win a $50 voucher. 