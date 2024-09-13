'It's humiliating.' Three women of different sizes on the reality of shopping in Australia.

For years, women have been made to feel like they need to change their bodies to fit clothing. The shopping process is fraught with trial and (often demoralising) error. If you pull five items off the rack, chances are maybe one will fit you perfectly.

So, why is it so hard finding clothes that fit?

Watch: Leigh Campbell styles Helena using the "Style Maths" method. Post continues below.

Fit is tricky for a range of reasons. For one, there is a huge variance between brands’ sizing. But we know fit is more than just a number on a label. If you’ve managed to track down a brand that caters to your size — which can be a feat in itself — then you’ve got to think about how the clothing works with your shape and your style.

New Australian body data shows the average Australian woman wears a size 16, and more than one in three women wear a size 18 or above — considered "plus-size" by the industry. With many Australian brands only producing up to size 16, it means that 37 per cent of women can rarely shop in stores, and another 15 per cent are on the cusp and may struggle.

Here, three women of different sizes share their unique challenges in the change room and beyond.

Amy: "My experience as a ‘mid-size’ shopper."

Amy Abrahams. Image: Supplied/Instagram.

I’m a stylist, content creator and passionate advocate for people wearing clothes that make them feel great whatever their shape on my Instagram.

I have long been frustrated with the in-store shopping experience. I mostly wear the same dress size as the "average" Australian woman — a size 16 — and I acknowledge that I have it a lot easier than others. However, my sizing between brands fluctuates, and with most Australian stores only stocking up to a size 16, it’s hit or miss. Often there’s nothing for me.

I stopped going on shopping days with friends a long time ago. As the largest one of my friends, I got less and less enjoyment going into stores and trying to find things that fit me. Standing around looking at the accessories section or airily saying things weren’t really ‘me’ usually translated to, "I can see this is a small make and I have no interest in crushing my self-esteem in a change room today."

Online or in-store the size 16 or 18 is so often sold out while I scroll past size 4s, 6s, 8s and 10s aplenty. Brands that do offer extended sizing often don’t stock them in stores. Or they stock one and it flies off the shelf.

It’s humiliating and miserable to go shopping when you know there's a strong chance you won’t come home with anything that fits you.

Plus-size cuts are another ball game again. Brands who offer a separate curve range starting from a 16 often don’t extend their regular range. So while I might finally find clothes that fit, the style of the clothes often changes completely, and I’m left feeling excluded and like I have to just settle for clothes that fit — as opposed to having the freedom and choice to find clothes that are suited to my style.

I spent 20-plus years of my life believing that I couldn’t be stylish until I was smaller. It was only after the birth of my second child that I took a deep breath and realised that I deserved to explore and own my personal style exactly as I am.

Most of my shopping is now online with small brands trying to make a difference to the size 16-plus fashion landscape. I would rather spend my money with these brands than ones who are clearly not interested in having a proper go at improving their ranges.

Prabina: "My experience as a ‘straight-size’ shopper."

Prabina Adhikari. Image: Supplied/Instagram.

I work in the marketing space and love expressing myself through my outfits. I am originally from Nepal and have been living in Australia for the last nine years. I'm normally between size 4 and 6 depending on the brand — I have always been lean, and finding clothes that fit well and are the right size for my body has always been difficult.

I find sizing between brands one of the biggest challenges, along with clothes not fitting my proportions. Often I find that a size 4 or 6 will look great on the model, but when I put it on my own body, it’s not fitted where it needs to be fitted, or loose where it needs to be loose.

I understand being on the petite side provides me with an 'advantage' given the conventional beauty standards, but I still struggle. Sometimes the only size range that works for me is the kids’ section and, at 32, I have shopped there before — it’s not ideal when I’m trying to find clothes that suit my style and aesthetic.

Clothing fit, for me, is also impacted by how clothes suit my features. There is definitely a lack of representation in fashion advertising for people from South East Asia. Growing up, I didn’t see many people like me being included in brand campaigns. I always wanted to look different or be someone else which didn’t help my confidence. While there has been some improvement in this over the last few years, I think we still have a long way to go.

Amy: "My experience as a ‘plus-size’ shopper."

Amy Grant. Image: Supplied/Instagram.

I’m a plus-size model and fashion stylist who has spent years navigating the fashion industry, both professionally and personally. Shopping for clothes that fit well has always been a challenging, and often disheartening, experience. As a size 20, my main issues are around limited sizing options, or items in my size that don't actually cater to my body shape.

The lack of size standardisation makes it nearly impossible to shop confidently, especially online. And with the majority of brands often only stocking ‘plus-sizes’ online, it makes the shopping experience extremely inefficient, often resulting in a back and forth of refunds and returns.

The representation of plus-size bodies in fashion is also massively lacking. When I don’t see bodies like mine in campaigns or on the runway, it sends a message that my size is an afterthought or, worse, not considered at all.

What’s even more frustrating is knowing that the market is there, and the demand is strong, yet brands continue to put in minimal effort when it comes to serving us. There’s real money to be made, but instead of consulting with plus-size people to create collections that resonate, brands often fall short. They then act surprised when their plus-size collections fail, not realising that it’s their lack of genuine engagement and understanding that’s the problem.

We don’t want separate, "special" collections that feel like an afterthought. We want the same beautiful, on-trend clothes that brands create for their straight-size consumers, but in sizes that fit us. It’s not too much to ask for inclusivity that feels natural, rather than forced.

Can you relate to any of these women? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sarah Neill is the Founder and CEO of the app Mys Tyler. As someone that struggles to shop for clothes, Sarah created Mys Tyler to find fashionable body doubles who could do it for her.

Feature image: Supplied/Mamamia.