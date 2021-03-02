With international travel off the cards, we're all searching for new holiday destinations.
We want something that's exciting and fresh, somewhere that feels far away from our lives at home and is fun for the entire family.
Well, Australia's island state, Tasmania, is that and more.
We could waffle on about why you should take the family to Tasmania, but instead, we're going to show you.
From white-sand beaches to glorious national parks, wombats to wilderness, here are 21 photos that show why a Tasmanian road trip should be your next family holiday.
On a road trip along the Great Eastern Drive, order delicious fish and chips – and scallops and oysters and southern rock lobster (though locals call them crayfish) - as close to the fishing boats as possible.
At larapuna/Bay of Fires on the north-east coast, the combination of powder-white sand, clear turquoise water and boulders splashed orange by lichen is magical.
If you're in the mood to see some cute animals (who isn't?), take the family to one of Tassie’s wildlife sanctuaries. Among them, Devils@Cradle is home to Tasmanian devils, as well as spotted-tail and eastern quolls.
Pick a trail and shred it – Blue Derby has 125 kilometres of mountain bike trails winding through rainforest in the north-east for all skill and energy levels, plus rider-friendly places to eat, stay and play in the friendly town of Derby.
From the west-coast town of Strahan, glide past ancient Huon pines and mirror reflections on the tranquil Gordon River with Gordon River Cruises.
Walk high among the treetops on Tahune Airwalk in the Huon Valley, to a platform rising 50 metres above the confluence of the Huon and Picton rivers.
It’s easy to explore the glacial lakes and ancient rainforest of Tassie’s best-loved national park. Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park is threaded with easy daywalks for the whole family.
There’s no better way to explore Freycinet National Park with the kids than by kayak. A guided tour with Freycinet Adventures paddles past the pink granite mountains of the Hazards.
Explore the rugged coastline of Bruny Island on a three-hour cruise, into deep-sea caves, past towering sea cliffs and spotting marine life along the way, including seals, dolphins and whales.
Step almost off the map at Gardiner Point, aka the Edge of the World, pounded by the Southern Ocean off the west coast. Just up the road, take a boat trip on the smooth and serene waters of Arthur River.
Hear tall stories about wild colonial history on a ride with Heritage Horse Drawn Carriages through the grand old streets of Battery Point and Salamanca Place in Hobart.
Cataract Gorge is a perfect piece of wilderness just a stroll from the heart of Launceston.
See the highest sea cliffs in the Southern Hemisphere on a bunch of brilliant daywalks on the Tasman Peninsula or – for maximum adventure - take the family on the three-night Three Capes Track.
Witness the idyllic fields of lavender at the photogenic Bridestowe Lavender Estate in the island’s north east. And don’t miss its lavender-infused ice-cream.
On the rugged and remote west coast, follow the winding Lyell Highway through a “moonscape” of bare mountains to Queenstown, once the world’s richest mining town. Don’t miss a steam-train ride on the West Coast Wilderness Railway when you get there.
When night falls, the fun is just beginning in Tasmania. Take a ghost tour through the convict gaol at Port Arthur Historic Site, said to be Australia’s most haunted place.
Spy the world’s tallest flowering plants (mountain ash) and Tassie’s favourite waterfall (Russell Falls) on an easy daywalk in Mount Field National Park.
Go nuts in the historic village of Stanley on the north-west coast. Walk to the top of The Nut, an ancient volcanic plug, or catch the chairlift. And watch the nightly march of little penguins ashore from a special viewing deck.
So much wilderness, so close to the city. To see Hobart from a bird’s eye view, take the 20-minute drive through rainforest and glacial rocks to the top of kunanyi/Mount Wellington. Magic.
