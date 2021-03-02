With international travel off the cards, we're all searching for new holiday destinations.

We want something that's exciting and fresh, somewhere that feels far away from our lives at home and is fun for the entire family.

Well, Australia's island state, Tasmania, is that and more.

We could waffle on about why you should take the family to Tasmania, but instead, we're going to show you.

From white-sand beaches to glorious national parks, wombats to wilderness, here are 21 photos that show why a Tasmanian road trip should be your next family holiday.

The stunning Wineglass Bay. Image: Scott Sporleder, Matador. There’s a reason this is number one on the list. As the star of Freycinet National Park, Wineglass Bay is unforgettable. It's known as one of the best beaches in the world, with dazzling white sand and turquoise water, and sees sunshine 300 days a year!

One of the many wombats on Maria Island. Image: Stu Gibson. Wander among wombats (as well as wallabies and birds and Tasmanian devils) on Maria Island. The island is known for its unique combination of nature and history, and is just a short ferry ride from the east-coast town of Triabunna.

Fish and chips on the east coast. Image: Stu Gibson.

On a road trip along the Great Eastern Drive, order delicious fish and chips – and scallops and oysters and southern rock lobster (though locals call them crayfish) - as close to the fishing boats as possible.

A snapshot of the beauty of larapuna/Bay of Fires. Image: Sean Scott.

At larapuna/Bay of Fires on the north-east coast, the combination of powder-white sand, clear turquoise water and boulders splashed orange by lichen is magical.

The native Tasmanian devil. Image: Rob Burnett.

If you're in the mood to see some cute animals (who isn't?), take the family to one of Tassie’s wildlife sanctuaries. Among them, Devils@Cradle is home to Tasmanian devils, as well as spotted-tail and eastern quolls.

The picturesque Blue Derby Mountain Bike Trails. Image: Stu Gibson.

Pick a trail and shred it – Blue Derby has 125 kilometres of mountain bike trails winding through rainforest in the north-east for all skill and energy levels, plus rider-friendly places to eat, stay and play in the friendly town of Derby.

Cruising the Gordon River. Image: Courtesy of RACT Destinations.

From the west-coast town of Strahan, glide past ancient Huon pines and mirror reflections on the tranquil Gordon River with Gordon River Cruises.

The view from Tahune Airwalk. Image: Jess Bonde. The view from Tahune Airwalk. Image: Jess Bonde. Walk high among the treetops on Tahune Airwalk in the Huon Valley, to a platform rising 50 metres above the confluence of the Huon and Picton rivers.

Cradle Mountain and Dove Lake. Image: Jason Charles Hill.

It’s easy to explore the glacial lakes and ancient rainforest of Tassie’s best-loved national park. Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park is threaded with easy daywalks for the whole family.

Kayaking at Coles Bay. Image: Kathryn Leahy. Kayaking at Coles Bay. Image: Kathryn Leahy. There’s no better way to explore Freycinet National Park with the kids than by kayak. A guided tour with Freycinet Adventures paddles past the pink granite mountains of the Hazards. Bruny Island Cruises. Image: Joe Shemesh. Explore the rugged coastline of Bruny Island on a three-hour cruise, into deep-sea caves, past towering sea cliffs and spotting marine life along the way, including seals, dolphins and whales.

Sunrise at Arthur River. Image: Jess Bonde.

Sunrise at Arthur River. Image: Jess Bonde. Step almost off the map at Gardiner Point, aka the Edge of the World, pounded by the Southern Ocean off the west coast. Just up the road, take a boat trip on the smooth and serene waters of Arthur River.

Heritage Horse Drawn Carriages. Image: Tanya Challice.

Hear tall stories about wild colonial history on a ride with Heritage Horse Drawn Carriages through the grand old streets of Battery Point and Salamanca Place in Hobart.

Cataract Gorge. Image: Nat Mendham.

Cataract Gorge is a perfect piece of wilderness just a stroll from the heart of Launceston.

Three Capes Track. Image: Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service.

See the highest sea cliffs in the Southern Hemisphere on a bunch of brilliant daywalks on the Tasman Peninsula or – for maximum adventure - take the family on the three-night Three Capes Track.

Bridestowe Lavender Estate. Image: Luke Tscharke.

Witness the idyllic fields of lavender at the photogenic Bridestowe Lavender Estate in the island’s north east. And don’t miss its lavender-infused ice-cream.

The road into Queenstown. Image: Alex Beem.

On the rugged and remote west coast, follow the winding Lyell Highway through a “moonscape” of bare mountains to Queenstown, once the world’s richest mining town. Don’t miss a steam-train ride on the West Coast Wilderness Railway when you get there.

Ghost tour at Port Arthur. Image: Alastair Bett.

When night falls, the fun is just beginning in Tasmania. Take a ghost tour through the convict gaol at Port Arthur Historic Site, said to be Australia’s most haunted place.

Russell Falls. Image: Off the Path.

Spy the world’s tallest flowering plants (mountain ash) and Tassie’s favourite waterfall (Russell Falls) on an easy daywalk in Mount Field National Park.

The Nut, Stanley. Image: Lusy Productions.

Go nuts in the historic village of Stanley on the north-west coast. Walk to the top of The Nut, an ancient volcanic plug, or catch the chairlift. And watch the nightly march of little penguins ashore from a special viewing deck.

View over Hobart from kunanyi/Mount Wellington. Image: Paul Fleming.

So much wilderness, so close to the city. To see Hobart from a bird’s eye view, take the 20-minute drive through rainforest and glacial rocks to the top of kunanyi/Mount Wellington. Magic.

Where will your first road stop be in Tasmania? Let us know in the comments below.



