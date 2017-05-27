Pink and her husband are cool. We know this. They know this. The world knows this.

How?

Well, one is an internationally famous singer, the other a professional motocross rider, plus there’s the hair, the tattoos, the clothes. Heck, even their five-year-old daughter wears Doc Martens.

But we also know this because rather than buy her a bracelet or a nice pair of earrings or a cosy blanket as a 'push present' following the recent birth of their son, Mr Pink (I believe his name is Carey Hart)... well, he built her a motorcycle.

(In case you missed it, a push present is a little gift that a partner buys the mother of their newborn child. Basically a 'thanks for doing all the hard work and sorry about your lady parts' kind of deal.)

Proudly sharing a snap of the pressie to Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote, "Thanks @hartluck for the push present. I give you babies and you build me motorcycles.

"Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome."

The couple, who wed in 2006, welcomed their second child Jameson Moon in December; a little brother to soon-to-be six-year-old Willow Sage.

While their relationship is solid these days, Pink (born Alecia Beth Moore) told Ellen DeGeneres last year that the secret to staying together is occasionally being apart.

"We've had two breaks," she said during the candid interview.

"The first one [in 2008] was about a year. And the second one [in 2010] was 11 months."

Adding that they're probably "due" for another, she joked, "He sucks... No he's good. He doesn't [suck]. He's very, very handsome... He's an incredible dad."