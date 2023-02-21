Pink's two kids will join her on tour. Her daughter will work a 'minimum wage' job on it.

Pink is known for dishing on the perils of parenting in the public eye, alongside her husband Carey Hart.

The pair, who are parents to 11-year-old daughter Willow and six-year-old son Jameson, are often on the road given Pink's busy touring schedule. And when her Summer Carnival 2023 tour commences (which FYI is coming to Australia), Pink is bringing her whole family along with her.

And daughter Willow will be working.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink told Today this week. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state to state. I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over."

Pink said her daughter jumped at the chance. But Pink noted to the Today hosts that she wants her daughter to learn how to advocate for herself.

"'She [Willow] goes, 'I'll take $20. It's easier to do the math.' I'm like 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math'."

It's not known what jobs Pink's daughter will be doing tour, although Willow is quite the singer herself.

In 2021, Pink and Willow released their first song together, 'Cover Me In Sunshine'. Willow ended up joining her mum on stage at the Billboard Music Awards to perform their duet.

The 11-year-old also did a cover of an Olivia Rodrigo song at her music recital late last year, which Pink posted to social media.

When celebrating their daughter's birthday, Hart wrote on Instagram: "The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. You are growing up way too fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can't wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."

And for their son's sixth birthday recently, Pink said Jameson is "a miracle" after a complicated fertility journey.

"My baby boy. Six years young today. They said we couldn't have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn't sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger."

When asked about motherhood, Pink admitted she never planned on becoming a mum.

"It surprised me. I didn't really want to be a mum. I didn't not not want to be a mum, but it just wasn't sort of on my list of to-dos," she told Today.

"I had Willow and, man, that saying of watching your heart go walking outside of your body, it's truly how it feels."

Feature Image: Getty.