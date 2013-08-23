entertainment

FLUFF: Photoshop fail. Because who needs bones or joints, right?

1. Oh, Grazia. What have you done?

Forget hot dogs as legs, according to Grazia France, the hot new trend this season is hot dogs as fingers:
Katy Perry with two left hands
American Apparel photoshop original
American Apparel photoshop fail
Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine
Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo
Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine
Bikini legs photoshop fail
Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed
Demi Moore missing a hip
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI
Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire
Hot dog fingers
This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body
Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero
Jennifer Anniston before and after
Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping
Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
Karlie adding weight to a model
Another Karlie photoshop fail
Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back
Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers
Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine
Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine
Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine
Keira Knightly redone by Chanel
Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in
Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine
Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine
Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue
Lauren Graham missing her neck
Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs
Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on
Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine
Online shop model's levitating hand
Online shop photoshop fail
This model missing a limb
Online store photoshop fail
Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion
Prince William has suddenly got black hair
Rachel Bilson out of proportion
SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers
Suave body wash model has been
Jeans photoshop fail
Target ad with one too many arms
Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover
Victoria Secrets model missing thighs
VIntage Reserve photoshop fail
Vintage Reserve photoshop fail
Vogue cover model missing part of her arm
Walmart bikini painted on
Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed
Scarlett Johansson for D&G
This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?
It's twins? It's not.
Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.
When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2
Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?
On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...
Jessica Alba, is that you?
The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...
Mexico Vogue's March issue.
Where's her arm?
Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..
Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.
Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..
Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?

Because who needs joints, right?

2. A GIF of Robert Pattinson lying on the ground kissing his co-star over and over and over … Need we say more? Click here to enjoy a piece of the action.

 

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the Golden Globes.

3. Tina Fey’s toddler “might be a sociopath.”

We’re huge fans of 30 Rock’s hilarious Tina Fey.

So much so, that we sometimes forget that she is a happily married mum with two kids and, you know, not Liz Lemon.

Not like that’s totally our fault. Tina Fey is the sort of person who keeps her private life private. So, it was a surprise that her youngest daughter, two-year-old Penelope, was the topic of conversation when Fey visited The Late Show with David Letterman.

In fact, it was a surprise that Fey even made it to the show at all. Given that her toddler appears to be trying to kill her.

During the interview, Fey revealed that her daughter “might be a sociopath.”

She said:

I was giving her a bath one night, and she was overtired – in her defence – and I said: ‘Okay. Bath time over.’

She got real mad that I took her out of the bath. She looked me square in the eyes and with two tiny little hands, choked me.

But Fey wasn’t particularly troubled by her daughter’s behaviour. She said: “It’s so funny because they’re not strong enough to kill you.”

Watch the rest of the funny interview below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIGFa3mEX2c

4. Teresa Palmer’s proud dad has spoken out about her pregnancy, while she’s posted a sweet retro pic on Twitter. Click here to go awwww.

5. Someone snuck into Jenny’s block.

Jennifer Lopez.

A stalker has spent six days in Jennifer Lopez’s $10 million Water Mill home before being spotted by a member of her staff.

In that time 49-year-old John Dubis managed to clean up parts of the property, post vacation photos online, and pleasure himself over her yard.

Yeah. Yuck.

When confronted, Dubis claimed he was the father of J-Lo’s children, and she had left the property open for him.

Living in the pool house and sleeping on a couch, the former fireman parked his car in plain sight of her security guards and still wasn’t caught.

He’s pleaded not guilty to burglary, stalking and criminal contempt, and is now enjoying the more confined space of a Southampton jail cell.

6. What do you get when you mix Beyonce with Cinderella? Cinderonce! We’re calling it: this is the best adaptation of Cinderella yet. Watch the bootylicious video here.

“Oh I just can’t wait to be King!”

7. George, George, George of the jungle! 

Prince William has revealed that the royal newborn is to have an African themed nursery; reminiscent of the many fond memories of Will’s childhood travels.

In a one hour CNN special, ‘Prince William’s Passion: New Father, New Hope’ Wil spoke about his plans for the royal nursery:

“I’ll have toy elephants and rhinos around the room. We’ll cover it in, you know, lots of bushes and things like that. [We’ll] make him grow up as if he’s in the bush.”

Prince William hopes that one day George will get to experience Africa the way he did as a child, but for now is happy surrounding him with the next best thing. Plush toys and a castle disguised as a jungle.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

But, let’s be honest, Wills, this is just about trying to make sure that George is as much like Simba from The Lion King as possible.

$10 says this new ‘Prince of Africa’s’ first words are: “Oh I just can’t wait to be King!’

8. Birthday party bags are usually the domain of lollipops and bubble blowers, but not when you’re a Kardashian. Kim K’s sister celebrated her 16th birthday by sending all 150 of her guests home with more than $1000 worth of party favours. Click here for the WTF details.

9. Brazilians needed a sexier Beyonce. Beyonce delivered.

Fact: Things are sexier in South America.

Additional fact: Beyonce is the sexiest woman alive.

So, what happened when Beyonce needed to put together a ‘sexy’ ad to promote her new Brazilian tour?

This. Enjoy:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14PviqJJxwc

And, in case that wasn’t enough Beyonce, here’s a gallery of Queen Bey:
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce's new braid
It's a '90s flashback! Beyonce has tried braids once before
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce's waves
Beyonce with husband Jay-Z
A blonde Beyonce
Beyonce
1343274333_152239_beyonce_who_announced_her_pregnancy_answer_1_xlarge.jpg
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce
Beyonce
beyonce05.jpg
beyonce10.jpg
beyonce12.jpg
beyonce18.jpg
beyonce26.jpg
beyonce_knowles_in_a_julien_macdonald_dress_1231355.jpg
beyonce32.jpg
beyonce33.jpg
beyonce36.jpg
beyonce38.jpg
beyonce42.jpg
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce announces her pregnancy
and shows off her beautiful baby bump
Beyonce is showing ... she reveals her pregnancy on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards
Beyonce performs at a concert, August 16th
At spring fashion week
At her new fragrance Pulse launch
In London at the launch of her fashion line House of Dereon
This from the photoshoot in the November edition
Beyonce
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce tries long and dark curls
Beyonce with husband Jay-Z and friend Kanye West. Kayne expects to be godfather
Beyonce performing at a concert in New York on July 1
Beyonce performs at a concert, August 16th
Beyonce performs at a concert, August 16th
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on July 28th
Beyonce at the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 28th
She announced her pregnancy
tumblr_lqogy45yoq1qeqn2z.jpg
She shows off her baby bump during her performance
beyonce_pregnant_mtv_vmas_2011.jpg

Kanye and Kim.

10. Kanye West speaks about becoming a father for the first time.

The countdown is on to the reveal of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby daughter, North West.

The newest Kardashian is making her debut on Kris Jenner’s (AKA Kim’s mum’s) new eponymous talk show, Kris.

The interview will be broadcast tonight, but, to whet our appetites, the good people at brand Kardashian have released this snippet of new dad Kanye talking about the new arrival and his relationship with Kim.

(After a solid 20 seconds of musing on the credibility of his artistry. Because, while he might be an excited new father, he’s still Kanye.)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZenRuLSVK9A

If you’re hankering for a Kardashian fix while you wait for the whole interview, flick through our Kardashian gallery:
GQ magazine shoot
GQ magazine shoot
Kim + beach = booty
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim Kardashian's bum selfie
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Cara Delevigne and Kim
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kardashian Kollection Photoshoot for 29th October Launch
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim onset at Kardashian Kollection shoot
Kardashian Sisters
Kim and Koala at Australia Zoo
Kim in Mexico
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-14-19-pm
Kim in Sydney
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-14-52-pm
Thailand welcomes Kim
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-15-15-pm
Kim Kardashian
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-15-22-pm
Kim wearing Yiqing Yin Jumpsuit
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-15-43-pm
Kim wears Alexandre Vauthier dres
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-16-03-pm
Kim's street style
Kimye and former Major League Baseball player Barry Bonds
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-17-39-pm
Kimye and North
Kimye Wedding
Kim at LACMA Art and Film Gala
Kim's first option for Halloween
Kimye
Khloe and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
8755255
8787652
8795396
8967738
9058876
7510e212495d11e2b44322000a1f92df_7
f0018b54496011e2831222000a9e08e7_7

11. Kermit the Frog and Steve Martin have a banjo-off.

Presented without comment:

Ben Affleck .

12. BREAKING Ben Affleck is Batman

It has been announced that Ben Affleck is cinema’s next Batman.

The 41-year-old actor will play Batman opposite Henry Cavill’s Superman in the Man of Steel sequel, due to be released in 2015.

The film will be the first time that Batman and Superman have appeared in the same movie, which got superhero fans very excited at Comic Con earlier this year, when the project was announced.

And, now we totally get why they’re so excited. Because the thought of Henry Cavill’s jawline and Ben Affleck’s smouldering eyes in the same frame of film is making us feel a little bit flustered, too.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???