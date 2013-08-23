FLUFF: Photoshop fail. Because who needs bones or joints, right?

1. Oh, Grazia. What have you done?

Forget hot dogs as legs, according to Grazia France, the hot new trend this season is hot dogs as fingers:

Katy Perry with two left hands

American Apparel photoshop original

American Apparel photoshop fail

Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine

Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo

Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine

Bikini legs photoshop fail

Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine

Chinese online fashion store extra long legs

Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed

Demi Moore missing a hip

The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up

Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI

Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire

Hot dog fingers

This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body

Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero

Jennifer Anniston before and after

Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping

Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover

The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot

Karlie adding weight to a model

Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back

Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers

Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine

Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine

Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine

Keira Knightly redone by Chanel

Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in

Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine

Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine

Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue

Lauren Graham missing her neck

Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs

Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on

Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine

Online shop model's levitating hand

Online shop photoshop fail

This model missing a limb

Online store photoshop fail

Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion

Prince William has suddenly got black hair

Rachel Bilson out of proportion

SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers

Suave body wash model has been

Jeans photoshop fail

Target ad with one too many arms

Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover

Victoria Secrets model missing thighs

VIntage Reserve photoshop fail

Vogue cover model missing part of her arm

Walmart bikini painted on

Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed

Scarlett Johansson for D&G

This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?

Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.

When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2

Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?

On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...

Jessica Alba, is that you?

The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...

Mexico Vogue's March issue.

Where's her arm?

Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..

Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.

Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..

Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?

Because who needs joints, right?

2. A GIF of Robert Pattinson lying on the ground kissing his co-star over and over and over … Need we say more? Click here to enjoy a piece of the action.

3. Tina Fey’s toddler “might be a sociopath.”

We’re huge fans of 30 Rock’s hilarious Tina Fey.

So much so, that we sometimes forget that she is a happily married mum with two kids and, you know, not Liz Lemon.

Not like that’s totally our fault. Tina Fey is the sort of person who keeps her private life private. So, it was a surprise that her youngest daughter, two-year-old Penelope, was the topic of conversation when Fey visited The Late Show with David Letterman.

In fact, it was a surprise that Fey even made it to the show at all. Given that her toddler appears to be trying to kill her.

During the interview, Fey revealed that her daughter “might be a sociopath.”

She said:

I was giving her a bath one night, and she was overtired – in her defence – and I said: ‘Okay. Bath time over.’ She got real mad that I took her out of the bath. She looked me square in the eyes and with two tiny little hands, choked me.

But Fey wasn’t particularly troubled by her daughter’s behaviour. She said: “It’s so funny because they’re not strong enough to kill you.”

Watch the rest of the funny interview below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIGFa3mEX2c

4. Teresa Palmer’s proud dad has spoken out about her pregnancy, while she’s posted a sweet retro pic on Twitter. Click here to go awwww.

5. Someone snuck into Jenny’s block.

A stalker has spent six days in Jennifer Lopez’s $10 million Water Mill home before being spotted by a member of her staff.

In that time 49-year-old John Dubis managed to clean up parts of the property, post vacation photos online, and pleasure himself over her yard.

Yeah. Yuck.

When confronted, Dubis claimed he was the father of J-Lo’s children, and she had left the property open for him.

Living in the pool house and sleeping on a couch, the former fireman parked his car in plain sight of her security guards and still wasn’t caught.

He’s pleaded not guilty to burglary, stalking and criminal contempt, and is now enjoying the more confined space of a Southampton jail cell.

6. What do you get when you mix Beyonce with Cinderella? Cinderonce! We’re calling it: this is the best adaptation of Cinderella yet. Watch the bootylicious video here.

7. George, George, George of the jungle!

Prince William has revealed that the royal newborn is to have an African themed nursery; reminiscent of the many fond memories of Will’s childhood travels.

In a one hour CNN special, ‘Prince William’s Passion: New Father, New Hope’ Wil spoke about his plans for the royal nursery:

“I’ll have toy elephants and rhinos around the room. We’ll cover it in, you know, lots of bushes and things like that. [We’ll] make him grow up as if he’s in the bush.”

Prince William hopes that one day George will get to experience Africa the way he did as a child, but for now is happy surrounding him with the next best thing. Plush toys and a castle disguised as a jungle.