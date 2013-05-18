Warning. Do not read this post if hungry.

By PHOODIE

Mickey and Minnie. T-shirts and shorts. The sun and the sea. What do all of these things have in common? They’re perfect pairs, that’s what! Just as some people were always meant to be together, so too were certain inanimate objects. Today I would like to write specifically about perfect culinary pairings. I can think of a trillion examples but I’d really like to hear your ideas on what the perfect matches are when it comes to what we put in our gobs.

To me, Vegemite without butter is enough to make me cry for days. Okay, that’s obviously a joke, (well, depending on whether I have my period or not) but you get what I mean. Lamb without mint sauce? Soft boiled eggs without toast soldiers? Beetroot without Goat’s cheese? Yes, I absolutely would still eat them all separately but when served alongside their partners in crime, they are without doubt taken to the next level.

On the flipside, there are certain foods that should NEVER be put together; Ice-cream and tomato sauce, chicken breast and strawberry jam, and chocolate cake and pesto are just a few examples of what I’m talking about. Further, there are pairings that are apparently “matches made in heaven,” yet you will find people who vehemently oppose them. For example, lots of people love pork with apple sauce, or apricots with chicken, and chunks of pineapple in curries, but not my friend Jane. The thought of fruit being served with meat is so wrong to her; she can barely discuss it without feeling nauseous.

But back on to the matches made in heaven. Extending on from the perfect pairings, sometimes food taste even better when it’s part of a ‘triple threat’ group. You know, when three delicious items are perfectly suited and thus served together causing your taste buds to go crazy and party like it’s 1999!? Take pancakes with ice cream and maple syrup, for example. I mean what’s a ‘B’ without the ‘L’ AND the ‘T’? Pavlova with cream and strawberries, anyone!? Yes, puh-lease!

Below is my recipe for Bacon, Corn and Avocado salad. A classic combination that works a treat! Enjoy!

PHOODIE’S Bacon, Corn and Avocado Salad with Sour Cream Dressing

INGREDIENTS (To make a VERY large salad i.e. serves 12 as a side)

– 600g bacon / ham diced

– 2 tablespoons olive oil