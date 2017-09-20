News
career

Why successful people have decided to stop bringing their phones into meetings.

Do you ever get super annoyed with a friend who just won’t put down their phone at dinner? Or when you’re trying to talk to them about something?

Well, perhaps unsurprisingly, your colleagues are getting angry with you for the same thing.

It may seem like it’s completely acceptable to be checking your mobile devices during a meeting (especially if your job relies heavily on social media), but more and more employers are expressing their distaste for it.

And in turn, more and more employees are committing to ditching their phones and tablets during meetings, deciding instead to focus entirely on the task at hand.

Erica Lockheimer, senior director of engineering growth at LinkedIn, tells Fast Company:

In this case, it’s helpful to turn off all notifications so that you are able to focus on your notes and resist outside distractions.

Or, you know, just go old school with a paper and pen. It won’t kill you.

