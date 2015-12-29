Add to Pinterest Board: Phoebe Hooke’s Wedding Dress.

Okay guys, time to dig up that folder on your desktop containing tax receipts wedding dress inspo, because here’s one worth saving.

Former glossy magazine writer and TV presenter Phoebe Hooke married South Sydney Rabbitoh’s legend Sam Burgess yesterday. And we all narrowed our eyes, jabbed the picture with our fingers and said to no one in particular: “That. That’s the wedding dress I want.”

The tabloids are excited that the split in her frock tickles her hipbone, but for our money, that’s the least exciting thing about Pheobe’s Alex Perry dress. Did we mentioned she also speaks fluent French? *Sigh *



The wedding took place at Hooke’s Mum and Dad’s farm in Bowral, New South Wales (that’s another thing to add to the Pinterest board – family farm) and That Dress walked down the aisle in front of around 200 guests. It was a pretty swish affair, with everyone from Russell Crowe to Greg Inglis attending.

Ok, so let’s talk more about That Dress.

The Alex Perry number featured structured shoulders and sheer, embroidered sleeves, a Sunday-Morning-Mass appropriate neckline, and long train. The veil was suitably dramatic, flicking around in the breeze as the bride and groom shared a very staged, but very cute, pash in the afternoon sun. (Pinterest note – find football player. Book in warm afternoon sun.)

Click through for more of Phoebe and Sam’s wedding photos. Post continues below.

So, there you go people. Pintrest board complete. Ultimate wedding inspiration.

Congratulations, Phoebe and Sam!

Click through for more of the newlyweds.