Let a very invested Brit walk you through the Phillip and Holly morning telly drama.

For those scrolling through TikTok and pondering questions like 'What is a Phillip Schofield?' and 'Why are they feuding with a Holly Willoughby?', please grab a cup of tea immediately, because we have things to discuss.

I have no formal qualifications to walk you through this very British scandal, other than that I am very British myself. And therefore I am genetically dialled into British daytime television kerfuffles – even from 10,000 miles away.

And this kerfuffle is the kerfuffliest I've ever seen.

There's been a shock resignation, rumours of incessant fighting and the 'divorce' of one of the most loved TV couples of all time. And those are only the headlines from this week.

So, let's get into the mayhem that is this Great British daytime telly scandal. One saucy question at a time.

Firstly, who are Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby?

Great question.

They are British daytime telly royalty who have been hosting This Morning together for 13 years. The show is overwhelmingly wholesome, covering topics like cooking hacks, feel-good family stories and news and opinions as and when they bubble up in public conversation. It's aired on ITV, which is one of the biggest TV channels (outside of the BBC) in Britain – meaning they have a pretty large audience tuning in to watch them every morning.

I believe that Holly and Phil are the longest-standing daytime telly 'couple' in the UK – and by 'couple' I don't mean of the romantic variety. They are work wives to one another and are famed for their friendly chemistry on the show.

To translate their vibe to Australians, they are kinda PG version of a Kyle and Jackie O, or a Lisa and Karl from back in the day.

One of their most memorable on-screen moments together was actually when they rocked up to their usual morning shift following a night out at the National Television Awards in 2016. The pair were visibly drunk and VERY giggly – making for a hilarious episode where they attempted to keep a straight face while reading through the morning headlines.

Watch: Phillip and Holly as giggly drunks live on air on This Morning. Post continues after video.

The two are well-loved within the UK, and drummed up solid ratings – with This Morning consistently taking the top spot for breakfast shows. A rare feat for a programme with such few controversies and no inflammatory hosts.

The biggest headlines the two have generated during their time on This Morning hit in 2020 when Phillip Schofield came out as gay. At the time Phillip was still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe, with whom he has two daughters (Molly and Ruby). Shortly after his announcement, Phillip moved out of the family home in Oxfordshire and into his own place in London.

Phillip and Stephanie are still legally married and appear to have no plans to divorce.

Throughout that time – when Phil endured a lot of derogatory comments – Holly was his biggest supporter. She covered for him when he needed time away from the show, and when he was back they were a strong united front.

Holly even interviewed Phillip in a special episode about his sexuality, telling him: "I will be by your side forever." Before sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram with the caption: "Never been more proud of my friend than I am today."

But that united front may be crumbling now...

Are Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby fighting?

There's a lot of speculation surrounding the two right now – particularly in the wake of Phillip's announcement that he is leaving This Morning, effective immediately.

His statement about his departure was this.

"I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future."

As British tabloids tend to do, the instant theory splashed across newspapers was that the resignation was thanks to ongoing bickering between Holly and Phil.

While neither Holly nor Phil have alluded to any on-set fallouts, fans have been quick to criticise Holly's statement of Phillip's departure as being 'cold' and dismissing their 13-year friendship.

Here's her statement in full so you can make up your own mind about it.

"Hi everyone... It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.

"This sofa won't feel the same without him."

Listen to the latest episode of The Spill. Post continues after podcast.





Who is Timothy Scholfield? And what has he got to do with Phillip and Holly?

An additional player in this daytime TV drama is Timothy Schofield. First name doesn't ring a bell? Well, that's understandable. But he is Phillip Schofield's brother.

Why he's relevant to the story is because Timothy has been in court after being accused of multiple counts of child sexual activity.

Timothy Schofield was found guilty of "emotionally blackmailing" a teen into sex acts and forcing him to watch porn at Exeter Crown Court on April 3, 2023. Schofield was convicted of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity and three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He was also found guilty of three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

While these crimes obviously have nothing to do with Phillip, the TV host took time away from This Morning to appear in court during his brother's trial in March. He also released a statement at the time, publicly condemning Timothy.

"These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother," he said on social media.

Following his time away from the show, Phillip took the time to thank Holly for her friendship, saying: "The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her."

So how did we get here? To a resignation and TV divorce?

This is the blurrier part of this British TV narrative because as you've just read, there have been a few hiccups in the road for Phil and Holly, but they still seem to still care for one another in some capacity.

So is this just a classic morning TV push-out? Perhaps the perfect storm formed with a slight drop in ratings (which is across the board on daytime telly), Phil's connection to his brother's court case and a call for a shakeup at the station.

If the tabloids are anything to go off (they aren't, but I'll share anyway), it seems that Phil was "blindsided" by the news – supposedly given an ultimatum just minutes after being on air. He allegedly consulted his wife and mother before "agreeing" (read: making the best out of a bad hand) to step away from the show.

Newspapers like The Sun are crediting the drop in viewers down to the loss in "chemistry" between Phil and Holly (and yes, we're back to the feuding rumours once again).

Neither Phil nor Holly have shared anything on social media for the last week, so we are running off rumours and hot air right now. But it must be said the comments section of Holly's most recent Instagram pictures are throwing a hecktonne of abuse at the host – slagging her off for not respecting that she'd be "nowhere without Phil" and questioning her "silence" at this time.

I'll be turning on Google alerts for everyone in the thick of this chaos, so I can update you when anything else erupts. Until then, I hope the rest of your day has less overseas daytime TV drama. But, no promises.

Image: Getty + Mamamia.

Calling All Australian Women! We want to hear from you in this skincare survey. Complete it now and go in the running to win one of four $100 gift vouchers!