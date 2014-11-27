News
news

Phillip Hughes has been remembered as "a laid-back, fun-filled, happy man".

Update:

Cricket Australia has given a press conference about the passing of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes after being hit by a ball during a match on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said Hughes, 25, “is and always will be fondly remembered” as a “laid-back, fun-filled, happy man who was kind to everyone”.

“And what a great talent he was,” Sutherland said, adding that he had received letters and emails from from every cricket-playing country expressing sadness over the young man’s death yesterday.

He added that cricket team captain Michael Clarke was “there by the family’s side the whole time” and that his behaviour over the past few days had “showed what an outstanding leader he is.”

There is no decision yet on next week’s test.

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes has passed away at the age of 25.

The batsman died from head injuries sustained from a blow to the head in a Sheffield Shield match yesterday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cricket Australia made the announcement on social media today:

This is the official statement:



Michael Clarke, the captain of the Australian Cricket team, read out a statement at St Vincent’s Hospital on behalf of the Hughes family:


In a statement Prime Minister Tony Abbott said:

Life isn’t fair sometimes! Poor fella. Thoughts are with Hughesy and his family. Words can’t describe. Feel horrible too for @seanabbott77

Hughes is survived by his parents Greg and Virginia and a brother and sister.

We send our deepest love and condolences to his family, friends and teammates.

