The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday September 9.

Government emails reveal vaccine delay.

Pfizer urged Australia's health minister to kick off negotiations on a vaccine deal in June last year as other nations clinched agreements with the pharmaceutical giant.

Emails released under the opposition's freedom of information request show Pfizer made first contact with the government on June 26 last year.

A high-ranking health bureaucrat was offered a meeting with senior global Pfizer bosses if Health Minister Greg Hunt or departmental leadership was involved.

"As the vaccine development landscape is moving swiftly, including through engagements with other nations, I am requesting this meeting occur at the earliest opportunity," the company's representative said.

Having a majority of Canberrans fully vaccinated is expected to occur within days.

Canberra's twice-extended lockdown is currently scheduled to run until midnight on September 17.

But Mr Barr warns restrictions cannot not ease significantly without higher vaccination rates across the board.

Novavax begins Aust trial for combined vax.

Vaccine developer Novavax Inc will start trials in Australia to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial will comprise 640 healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 70 years who have either been previously infected with the coronavirus or given an authorised COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the study.

Participants will receive a combination of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its influenza shot, NanoFlu, along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster.

"Combination of these two vaccines ... may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen," Novavax President of Research and Development Gregory Glenn said in a statement.

Novavax had said in May it expected seasonal influenza and COVID-19 combination vaccines to likely be critical in combating emerging COVID-19 variants.

Its vaccine NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 had elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the coronavirus in pre-clinical studies.

Novavax expects the trial results in the first half of 2022.

Mandatory jabs for truckies entering SA.

Coronavirus vaccinations will be mandatory for truckies who want to enter South Australia from high-risk areas.

Some 900 locals are in quarantine after six transport workers crossed into the state and later tested positive to COVID-19.

"We're working towards mandatory vaccination for the transport sector here in South Australia," Premier Steven Marshall said on Wednesday.

He said there would be "some carve-outs", including firms operating on either side of the border in a bubble arrangement.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Emily Kirkpatrick said mandatory vaccinations for truck drivers from restricted or prohibited areas would be finalised by "the end of the month".

Afghan women banned from playing sport.

Afghan women, including the country's women's cricket team, will be banned from playing sport under the new Taliban government.

In an interview with SBS, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said women’s sport was considered neither appropriate nor necessary.

“I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket,” Wasiq said. “In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.

“It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate [Afghanistan] do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed.”

Australia's one-off Test against Afghanistan is in serious doubt with Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck calling on world cricket's governing body to take action against the Taliban-led country, following its ban on women's sport.

The Australia-Afghanistan men's cricket test is scheduled for Bellerive Oval in Hobart in November, but if the match goes ahead it will be seen as supporting the Taliban's stance.

Afghan women protesting in Kabul against the Taliban removing their rights in the country. Image: Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency/Getty.

Colbeck said Afghan athletes would "remain welcome in Australia, but not under the flag of the Taliban".

He is also calling on the International Cricket Council to take a stand against the Taliban, given their controversial position.

Biden delivers 'code red' climate plea.

President Joe Biden has visited a New York City still reeling from Hurricane Ida's wrath, touring hard-hit sections of New Jersey and Queens and speaking with locals before issuing an urgent plea for action to combat climate change.

"Even the climate skeptics are seeing that this really does matter," the president said.

"The evidence is clear: Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives and our economy. And the threat is here. It's not going to get any better."

"The nation and the world are in peril," Biden said. "This is Code Red."

On Monday, Biden approved a major disaster declaration for parts of New York City, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pump out direct cash relief to storm victims.

Around the world.

- The main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris has described himself defiantly as "an Islamic State soldier" and shouted at the top judge at the start of a trial into the 2015 attacks.

- The suspension in the quarantine free travel arrangement between NZ and Australia was due to expire on September 18, but Jacinda Ardern says it won't be reviewed until "later in September," reiterating that "the reopening is a while away."

- Nxivm co-founder Nancy Salzman, 66, has been sentenced to over three years in prison for her role in the suspected sex cult. The group's leader was sentenced to 120 years in October.

- Unseeded teenager Leylah Fernandez, 19, has continued her stunning run at the US Open with victory over Elina Svitolina to reach the semifinals.

