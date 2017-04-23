Kat Stewart and Peter Helliar's spoof of #JacketGate was the best part of the Logies.

Just as most of us were about to doze off on our sofas, Peter Helliar and Kat Stewart have delivered the best part of Logies night, hands down.

Presenting the Logie for Best Comedy, the pair walked out on stage in matching fuschia outfits.

"Uh I'm sorry, you need to change," Gold Logie nominee Helliar interrupted Stewart as she started to introduce the category.

Immediately, everyone knew what was coming... and clapped their hands with glee.

Yep, the presenting pair tackled the infamous #JacketGate and delivered pure comedy gold.

"Call wardrobe. I'm sorry but I told you to change two hours ago. I asked you specifically not to wear fuschia. You need to put a jacket on or something," Helliar continued.