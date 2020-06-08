From award winning pizza chef to 'Paleo Pete': Inside Pete Evans' life before fame.

Besides the word ‘chef’ in Pete Evans’ Instagram handle, the career in which he trained and practised for decades is mostly absent from his social media feed.

There might be a nice salad photo, or ‘keto dinner’ thrown in every so often, but they’re mostly lost in a sea of memes, media screenshots and right now, segments from his 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night.

Channel Nine aired a segment on 60 Minutes about the conspiracy theories that have flooded the mainstream in the era of coronavirus, with Evans as the poster-child spokesperson. The man once dismissed as a reality TV “celebrity chef” now considers himself a truth-teller so dangerous, he might just get assassinated.

Pete Evans on 60 Minutes. Post continues below video.

Really. “I’ll just make this one statement, if I disappear or have a freaking weird accident, it wasn’t an accident,” Evans, 47, said in the interview, going on to claim he was of completely sound mind, body and spirit.

There was no supporting evidence in the edited interview about some of the things he has entertained through his Instagram account: That the COVID-19 pandemic was planned, and that rioters and protests for Black Lives Matter are “instigated by organisations affiliated with the elite” to divide or distract us.

Evans encourages his followers to do their own research, or ‘think deeper’, not itself a terrible idea, if only that further research didn’t point to blogs sharing unsupported claims and YouTube videos.