The disturbing reason the internet is urging Ariana Grande to dump Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande hasn’t had an easy year.

From the recent death of her ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller to an uncomfortable incident at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, things have been tough.

And now, to make matters worse, the internet is urging the 25-year-old singer to split up with her fiancé Pete Davidson.

Earlier this week, the Saturday Night Live comedian sat down for an intimate interview with Howard Stern.

From masturbation to his sex life to Bill Clinton – no topic was off limits. But it’s fair to say Pete’s comments have got Grande’s fans riled up.

And honestly, we don’t blame them.

Last month, Bishop Charles Ellis III was accused of inappropriately groping Grande after she performed at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

Fans were furious, calling out the inappropriate behaviour using the hashtag #RespectAriana.

On the other hand, Davidson said he felt sorry for Bishop Ellis.

“It’s not cool and I feel really bad. We both don’t think that was intentional,” he told Stern.

“He’s a really tall guy, she’s very little. He was trying to be funny. He did a stupid joke, he’s a pastor. He did a shitty joke, broadcast it on TV. Shitty situation… I feel for that guy.”

Davidson also commented on the controversy over Bill Clinton, who appeared to be checking out Grande during her performance at Franklin’s funeral, saying that he’s “never been prouder”.

The 24-year-old comedian also delved into all the intimate details of his relationship and sex life with Grande.

“I was jerking off to her before I met her,” he told Stern.

“Any time we’re intimate, I’m always apologising and saying thank you. I swear to God. I’m like, you’re awesome for doing this, thank you so much.”

But the interview took a disturbing turn when the comedian joked about what he thinks about to hold out while having sex.

Davidson, whose father worked as a firefighter in New York, died during the 9/11 attacks.

“I was just thinking of my Dad being burned alive,” he said.

“That’s what I do. I just think of my Dad seeing that fire coming right towards me.”

Understandably, Grande’s fans were furious at the interview.

Grande also appears to have responded to the criticism of her fiance on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Davidson has spoken inappropriately about his fiancee in an interview.

During a student Q&A at Auburn University, he was asked about what it was like being engaged to the star.

“I’m a very, very lucky boy and very, very loved and I’m very lucky. And my d*ck’s forever hard,” he said.

Um, okay then.

He was also criticised for insensitive remarks he made about the Manchester Bombing.

According to The Mirror, Davidson said that Ariana Grande must have realised just how famous she is because, “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert”.

Pete Davidson reportedly made the joke before he met Grande – during one of his stand up comedy shows at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles – only five months after the bombing. The terror attack occurred at Ariana’s Dangerous Woman concert in May 2017 and left 22 people dead.

What do you think about Pete Davdison’s comments? Let us know down below.

