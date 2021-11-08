The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 9.

Perth nurse accused of faking COVID-19 vax.

A Perth nurse accused of faking a COVID-19 vaccine jab to a teenager has been charged.

The 51-year-old registered nurse, who works at private medical centre in St James, was allegedly observed by a doctor on Sunday failing to administer a shot to a teen who she knows.

It is alleged the nurse inserted the needle into the teenager's arm but didn't push down on the plunger.

A Perth nurse has appeared in court after allegedly faking an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine into a teenager's arm. pic.twitter.com/7REwdpJr73 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) November 8, 2021

She then is accused of disposing the full syringe and making a false entry in the medical records system, which recorded that another medical centre staffer had administered the dose instead of herself.

The medical centre reported the alleged breach to WA Police and she was arrested at her Byford home before being charged.

She will face a Perth court later on Monday charged with one count of gain benefit by fraud.

Police question the number of people behind Cleo Smith alleged abduction.

WA Police have confirmed they are investigating if more than one person was involved in the alleged abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith from her family's tent.

The little girl was missing for 18 days, found 75km north of her family's campsite in a locked bedroom in Carnarvon.

Terence Darrell Kelly has been charged with allegedly abducting her, and is behind bars ahead of his next court date in December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine said on Monday the investigation was going well.