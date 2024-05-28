'We were ignored by five different male officers': Ariel Bombara wants answers for her dad's actions.

The daughter of Perth man Mark Bombara, who murdered his ex-wife's best friend and her teenage daughter has come forward, revealing that she and her mother desperately sought help from the police before the tragedy unfolded.

Bombara fatally shot Jennifer Petelczyc, 59, and her youngest daughter, Gretl, 18, at their Floreat residence on Friday afternoon, before pulling the trigger on himself. He went to the house searching for his ex-wife.

Now, Ariel Bombara, his daughter, issued a compelling statement to ABC, revealing that both she and her mother continued to live in fear for their safety and had repeatedly approached police regarding her father's collection of firearms.

"We were ignored by five different male officers across three occasions of reporting," she said.

"By that point, we felt completely helpless and I had to focus on getting mum to safety.

"I did everything I could to protect my mother, and when my father couldn't find us he murdered her best friend and her best friend's daughter."

In a bid to break free from their domestic circumstances, Ariel shared that she and her mother escaped from their family residence on March 28th.

She says she spoke with authorities on three separate occasions between March 30 and April 2, to "raise the alarm" about her father's abusive behaviour and his guns.

"I alerted officers to my father’s guns and told them my mother and I felt there was a real and imminent threat to our lives," she said.

Jennifer Petelczyc and her teenage daughter Gretl were fatally killed on Friday. Image: TikTok.

Addressing the media on Tuesday afternoon, WA Police Force Commissioner Col Blanch announced that he had requested an internal investigation to examine Ariel and her mother's three encounters with officers.

"We will determine what was done, what was said, and what police responses were decided on at the time with the information that they had," he said.

"Police are a thorough and transparent organisation that should always provide answers to the community."

In her statement, Ariel emphasised that she specifically informed authorities about an untraceable Glock handgun — the very weapon used in the tragic murders of Jennifer and Gretl.

"I also asked the police if we would be able to take out a 72-hour temporary protective order," she said.

"We were told no, and that there was nothing police could do about the situation at that time."

Responding to her claim, Commissioner Blanch said that it would be inappropriate to speculate. However, he clarified that the circumstances did not warrant a 72-hour temporary protective order, as the perpetrator had no previous domestic violence convictions.

Ariel Bombara said police had "repeatedly ignored" her and her mother's pleas. Image: ABC Perth.

"I don’t want to add to [Ariel's] grief but I think it’s important to get the correct details," he said.

"I think that’s fair on the officers and I think that’s fair on the community for all of us to wait for that information.

"Domestic violence is a scourge of our community, it harms women at records we have never seen before… we should all be outraged. If we can fix the systems to make sure this doesn’t happen, that’s something I’ll lead with my colleagues and the government."

Ariel said that while she believes in the importance of reforming gun laws, it was her "unwavering belief" that even without access to guns, her father would have committed "a horrific act of violence which likely would have claimed lives."

On Saturday afternoon, Det Insp Dave Gorton said police were not treating the incident as a domestic violence case because Jennifer and Gretyl weren't in a direct relationship with Mark Bombara.

"What my father did was an act of domestic violence," she said.

"My mother and I made clear that lives were at risk, and we were repeatedly ignored. Repeatedly failed. Those failures have cost the lives of two incredible women.

"My father should always be considered accountable for his actions. They were his and his alone; however, there are authorities who should have helped us to stop him, and they failed. I want answers."

Read Ariel Bombara's full statement, per ABC below.

I'd like to start by saying how truly, deeply sorry I am to [redacted] Petelczyc for the losses of her beautiful mother, Jenny, and sister Gretl; losses she has suffered at the hands of my father's violence.

My mother and I fled our family home on March 28 in fear of our lives and to remove ourselves from an abusive situation.

Between March 30th and April 2nd, I spoke with police on three separate occasions to raise the alarm about my father.

On each occasion I alerted officers to my father's guns, and told them my mother and I felt there was a real and imminent threat to our lives.

I specifically mentioned that there was a Glock handgun which was unaccounted for.

My understanding is this ultimately would be one of the weapons my father used take the lives of two innocent women.

I also asked the police if we would be able to take out a 72 hour temporary protective order.

We were told no, and that there was nothing police could do about the situation at that time.

On April 2nd, my mother and I were given a police escort to our home to collect some belongings. This was the third occasion we warned police about my father's guns.

One officer said, "oh don't worry, we know all about the guns", and when he called for backup, he warned his fellow officers to wear bullet proof vests.

We were ignored by five different male officers across three occasions of reporting.

By that point we felt completely helpless and I had to focus on getting mum to safety. I did everything I could to protect my mother, and when my father couldn't find us he murdered her best friend and her best friend's daughter.

The gun reforms being discussed currently are an important step, but it is my unwavering belief that even without his guns my father would have committed a horrific act of violence which likely would have claimed lives.

What my father did was an act of domestic violence.

My mother and I made clear that lives were at risk, and we were repeatedly ignored. Repeatedly failed.

Those failures have cost the lives of two incredible women. My father should always be considered accountable for his actions.

They were his and his alone, however, there are authorities who should have helped us stop him, and they failed.

I want answers.

