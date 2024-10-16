We got all your period questions answered by a doctor.

Thanks to our brand partner, InstantScripts

Who among us hasn't resorted to doom scrolling a highly personal health issue, like period concerns? *Raises hand*

The appeal is health advice at your fingertips, without ever having to leave the house. But let's be honest – Dr Google isn't exactly a trustworthy source of quality health advice.

That's where InstantScripts comes in handy. This convenient online medical service gives you the option to request scripts or speak to a doctor from anywhere in Australia — and it's available seven days a week from 6am until midnight.

Dr Sarah Cavanagh, a GP and Chief Medical Officer from InstantScripts, confirmed the service is a "potential game-changer for women because it offers quick, easy and affordable access to healthcare." Scripts are available from $19 and telehealth consultations with an Australian registered doctor start from $34.

"Instead of waiting days for appointments or taking time off work, you can consult a doctor online, get advice and have prescriptions sorted fast," said Dr Cavanagh.

Did we mention it can all be done on your phone or laptop, from the comfort of your home/couch/bed?

"Through telehealth consultations women can discuss symptoms like heavy bleeding, irregular periods or terrible cramps with a doctor and receive some guidance and treatment if necessary to help manage those symptoms."

And speaking of all the questions we might have about our own period, we asked Dr Cavanagh to answer some of the most prevalent questions currently living rent-free in our collective brains.

Is my menstrual cycle "normal"?

This is a tricky question because each person's 'normal' varies.

"Typically a menstrual cycle lasts between about 21 to 35 days, with the average being 28 days. But every person with a uterus is different," said Dr Cavanagh.

Ultimately, she says the measure of 'normal' is what's consistent for you.

"I'd recommend using a period tracker app to monitor and understand your cycle," said Dr Cavanagh, adding that this will also help identify "significant shifts" outside your 'normal'.

"When that happens your 'radar' may go off saying, 'Something's a bit different or changed with my period', or 'I'm a bit worried about that' — and that's the time to request a chat with a doctor."

Is my period flow too heavy?

Just as menstrual cycles vary from person-to-person, period flow changes from one person to the next, too.

Dr Cavanagh said some signs suggesting period flow is on the heavier side include "if you're soaking through a pad or a tampon every hour for a number of hours in a row, or if you're needing to change your pad overnight".

"And certainly, if your periods are lasting longer than seven days, or if you're passing larger blood clots, bigger than a 50-cent coin size," said Dr Cavanagh.

If you're concerned about heavy period flow or have experienced other "irregularities" or "sudden changes", Dr Cavanagh said these are "are always worth a discussion" with a doctor.

I feel sore, hangry and tired during my period. Is it all in my head?

"Whilst we think of a period as being something gynaecological, hormones are in fact affecting lots of body systems," confirmed Dr Cavanagh.

For some, this influx of hormones triggers other ailments like "menstrual migraines" or "breast tenderness" or can simply make you "a bit hungrier".

"Having your period is a full body experience and to think of it just as something that's just affecting the uterus and ovaries perhaps undersells quite how profound the experience can be," concluded Dr Cavanagh.

Is there anything I should or shouldn't do during my period?

"If you're feeling otherwise happy, healthy and well, you can really get on and do whatever you want to do while on your period," confirmed Dr Cavanagh.

However, Dr Cavanagh suggested taking extra care of your body if you struggle at this time of the month.

"If you're up to it, staying active through gentle physical activity can be helpful for period pain," said Dr Cavanagh.

"Staying hydrated is also important and eating nutritious foods can help with bloating and energy."

"Ultimately, it's just important to listen to your body," added Dr Cavanagh. "There might be days that you don't have energy, or you've got certain food cravings. It's okay to take a break and grab yourself some choccie if that's going to make the process easier."

Why is my period blood pink/black/brown?

While it can be disconcerting to see non-red period blood, Dr Cavanagh explains it's simply an indicator of "how long it's been in the uterus".

"Brown or black is generally older blood that's taken a bit longer to exit the body."

"Pink blood can happen when you have a lighter flow or when it's mixed with cervical fluid".

So, I've broken the tampon string. And it's stuck.

The good news is a tampon is unlikely to get "lost" because "the vagina is a closed space," explained Dr Cavanagh. We can breathe a sigh of relief.

But if the tampon string breaks, her advice to retrieve it is: "Firstly, try to relax. Then, gently reach in with clean fingers to attempt to remove it."

"If you're unable to retrieve it, or it's been left in for too long, please go and see a doctor. I can assure you that that every GP on the planet has helped retrieve a stuck tampon and it's nothing that you need to be embarrassed about."

Is it okay to have sex on your period?

"Yes!" is Dr Cavanagh's resounding answer – but more importantly, are you comfortable with it? "It's a very personal decision and you always want to do what feels right for you as an individual," said the doctor.

"But from a medical perspective, you absolutely can have sex during your period. In fact, some women find it helps relieve cramps due to the release of endorphins."

However, Dr Cavanagh cautioned that it's not a foolproof contraceptive method. "The likelihood of falling pregnant can be significantly reduced — but it's a myth that you won't fall pregnant having sex on your period."

How do I properly wash my vagina during my period?

No fancy-schmancy stuff required. "Just use warm water and avoid any soaps or perfumed products," explained Dr Cavanagh.

"The vagina is self-cleaning, so it's best not to use douches or special washes, as these can disrupt the pH and natural balance of healthy bacteria.

"Gently clean the external area, the vulva, with water only. And always wipe from front to back to prevent things like UTIs."

How do periods change during perimenopause and menopause?

It's common to see changes in your periods (among a myriad of other shifts) during perimenopause due to fluctuating "hormone levels".

"Your cycle might become shorter — or longer. You might experience change to your period flow or irregular periods when you've always had periods that worked like clockwork," explained Dr Cavanagh.

Once you reach the menopause, Dr Cavanagh confirmed that your period days are over.

"The literal definition of menopause is, 'the absence of a period for 12 months,'" she said.

"But if you experience spotting or bleeding after you've gone 12 months without a period, you should immediately see a doctor to have any post-menopausal bleeding investigated."

Check out InstantScripts to request scripts or speak to a doctor.

Dr Sarah Cavanagh is an employee of InstantScripts, with comments supplied on behalf of InstantScripts.

This information is general in nature and does not replace tailored medical advice from your own healthcare professional. As with any medical condition, always seek personalised health advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

Feature Image: Getty.