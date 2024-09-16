Meet the 'smart tampon' that's revolutionising women’s health.

Question: Have you ever thought about what interesting biological information your menstrual blood holds? No? Just us?

Well, researchers have discovered that the blood we deal with every month might actually be the answer to diagnosing some of the most difficult health conditions women face. And additionally, some of the most underdiagnosed.

In a recent episode of The Quicky, host Claire Murphy found out exactly how a menstrual cycle could be a game-changer for women's health in the future.

Despite being considered a waste product and a burden for centuries, our period blood could actually hold the key to revolutionising women's health diagnosis.

In case you missed it, in 2024, there's still a whole heap of common medical diagnoses you're probably more likely to miss, just because you're a woman.

Meaning? There's a lost generation of women going through life struggling with undiagnosed conditions. Unfortunately, many women live with PCOS, endometriosis and other conditions without realising it, and by the time they're diagnosed the impact on fertility is already present.