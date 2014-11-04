Lingerie brand takes crazy radical step of not making women feel sh*t about their bodies.

By ALEXIS CAREY

If you’re anything like me, Victoria Secret’s recent “Perfect Body” campaign left you livid.

If you need a refresher, here it is again – in all its patronising, body shaming, confidence-crushing glory:

Because of course there is only one type of ‘perfect’ and it’s tall, thin, toned, thigh-gapped and also photo-shopped for good measure.

Now, we all know Victoria’s Secret is a brand that is pretty cray-cray at the best of times. Besides the whole angel obsession, they are notorious for their airbrushing and photoshop disasters. And then there was that time they dressed a model as a bicycle… (not a euphemism, she had handlebars and everything).

But this? This ad took it to a whole new level.

It ticked off people right across the globe who are (understandably) worried about the message it sends to women and girls – one that glorifies so-called “perfection” and striving towards an unhealthy “ideal” of thinness. The message is one of conformity; a single ideal of beauty. One that for many women is not only unattainable but could, quite simply, be physically dangerous.

Naturally, social media went into meltdown and tens of thousands of people have already signed a petition to have the Victoria’s Secret advertisement changed. But while signing petitions and taking the fight to social media is admirable, British fashion brand JD Williams has responded to the dodgy ad in the very best way possible – with positivity, rather than negativity.

They have launched the #PerfectlyImperfect counter campaign in response, and it’s pure gold.

The campaign features models ranging from size 10-16 and better yet, it actively aims to “promote body confidence for all women, of all ages, sizes and shapes”. The campaign encourages women to embrace and even celebrate their imperfections by sharing their #FavouriteFlaw on social media.

It is all about loving the body your have, rather than being encouraged to feel sh*thouse about it.

Now isn’t that refreshing? Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a world where ads like the one by JD Williams was the norm, rather than the exception?

All I can say is high five, you guys. Common sense has (finally) won the day.

Feeling fired up?Here is a gallery of other ads and products we are not okay with. Are you?