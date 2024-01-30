Sophie Turner wants you to know she's in a new relationship.

Everyone knows there is only one way to confirm a relationship in this day and age: an Instagram post.

That's why it feels safe to say that Sophie Turner and a man whose name is quite literally Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson are dating.

They've been linked since October, but now it's official official, with Turner sharing pictures with Pearson from a skiing trip to her feed. His (private) account was also tagged, along with two other friends on the trip.

"Jägerbomb anyone?" she captioned the post.

On October 28, The Sun photographed Turner and Pearson kissing on the streets of Paris. They reunited later that same day at the Rugby World Cup final, where Turner unveiled the trophy as part of her Louis Vuitton ambassadorship.

They were again spotted by paparazzi in December, this time in London.

Pearson, 29, is a British aristocrat whose family is worth £224 million (AU$430m), according to The Sun. He is heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray – no, I don't know what that means but it sounds fun – and he previously dated King Charles' goddaughter, model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

He's reportedly set to inherit the Pearson empire, which is one of the largest education companies and book publishers in the world. He currently works as the director of a property development company in London.

Turner, 27, split from husband Joe Jonas last year.

Jonas filed for divorce on September 1, stating the marriage was "irretrievably broken". For weeks, messy details of their split played out via the media, despite a joint statement claiming amicability.

Feature image: Instagram.