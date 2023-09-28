Celebs are a saucy bunch. How do I know? Every Monday night, I engage in my own sort of debauchery. I scoot home from work, have a hot shower, put on my silk nightie, pour myself a glass of wine and grab my phone...

But it's not what you think. I host a weekly 'Tell me a saucy secret' questionnaire on my Instagram. People write in with their most scandalous sexy secrets and I repost them anonymously.

After having shared these morsels of indecency for a couple of months now, I've noticed that every week people are becoming more daring, and the secrets are growing wilder. And lately the celebrity stories have come rolling in.

Sheesh, who wouldn't want to brag about hopping in bed with a sexy star?!

I've noticed these stories usually come with a bit of a twist. Celebs are hardly just opting for an ol' missionary bonk. Is it because most of them are born extroverts or does the whole 'fame' thing makes them bold enough to ask for what they want? Regardless, we could all use a bit celebrity sauciness in our own sex lives.

To avoid defamation, I've chosen to keep their names anonymous. Some stories, are so flattering, I'm sure it would thrill the celebs themselves to be publicly identified. Others are just too cheeky to reveal. See if you can guess who they are.

Best celebrity hook up stories

Let's start with my favourite...

Image: Supplied.

"I was 19 and moved from Melbourne to Sydney for uni. I ended up on the set for a morning TV show which had {insert name of Famous US Soap Opera star here} appearing. [We] started mingling and took a shot and ended up close to the top floor of the Intercontinental f**king her up against the balcony window."

My next favourite celeb story was from a female escort who revealed:

Image: Supplied.

"Just got a call from a client… turns out to be a recently divorced celebrity who celebrates her status by sleeping with girls."

Then there was the VERY popular Australian actress who made the moves on an unsuspecting flight buddy:

Image: Supplied.

"At the height of her fame {insert popular Aussie actress's name here} met on a plane, she's lovely. She did everything but drag me to her hotel room and I missed ALL the cues. She told me the following morning at buffet breakfast she was sorry for coming on so strong… I hadn't even realised! Never saw her again (except on TV)."

Then there was a ridiculously polite lead singer of a '90s rock band:

Image: Supplied.

"A girl I used to have an on again/off again fling with had sex with {insert lead singer of '90s rock band here}. She said he was a fantastic lay, a perfect gentleman, and even sang to her in the morning as he made her breakfast. On the way out he thanked her for being a good host and said she had a lovely house."

And sometimes it's not the celebrities who are the naughty ones, one saucy confessor revealed she gave a NRL player a very cheeky gift:

Image: Supplied.

"I got kicked out of a bar on Friday night for giving {insert popular NRL Player's name here} a blow job in the toilets. Surprised it hasn't come out yet. Lots of people saw us got booted."

Then there were secret affairs with someone confessing:

Image: Supplied.

"I had a 3 year secret relationships with {NRL sports star} and I'm a gay man. We are still good friends. Still one of the best in bed. He is married and has kids now."

And finally, I'll leave you with one of the more shocking ones...

This is a very famous US singer, who, having met myself, I have absolutely no doubt this is a very true confession. It stated:

Image: Supplied.

"I hooked up with {famous male US Singer} at an Emmy's after party and he whispered in my ear 'drop your pants and let me see your butt hole.' It was a no from me. Eww."

Wow, just wow.

Here's to finding our own inner-celebrity this week and having a saucy good time. Just make sure you slide into my confessional if you do.

Feature Image: Supplied.