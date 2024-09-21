The Peaky Blinders movie is coming soon and we're already obsessed with this cast.

When our favourite series come to an end, we try our best to find other similar shows and films to fill that insatiable void the finale inevitably leaves behind. But try as we may, there's nothing quite like the real thing, is there?

For Peaky Blinders fans, it seems there is something like the real thing. Exactly like the real thing, actually.

Yes, a Peaky Blinders movie has been announced and we've rounded up everything you need to know.

Set in 1920s Birmingham, Peaky Blinders was a crime drama television series that followed the Shelbys, a gangster family and their fierce leader, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

Now, the creators are back with a film version.

While lots of the details surrounding the film are still shrouded in mystery, we do have some juicy details about the cast and the setting.

Why are they making a Peaky Blinders movie?

It's simple. The show is popular and there is still more story to tell.

The show's producer, Caryn Mandabach told Netflix, "The decision was to make the movie separate from the TV series, because it's pretty much clear what's happening to everybody at the end of the thing.

"We're hopeful to do a movie that will not be at the same time period. It won't be 1938. We're gonna skip a few years as we do every year."

While the plot of the film is still under wraps, the show's creator, Steven Knight gave a little teaser to Radio Times, revealing that the movie would be set during World War II and that fans should "expect the unexpected."

Who is in the Peaky Blinders movie cast?

Right off the bat, you can all rest assured that Cillian Murphy will be back for the Peaky Blinders movie. After months of speculation and rumours, Knight confirmed that Murphy was "definitely returning for it."

Netflix also released a statement from Murphy after confirming the movie was going ahead.

He wrote, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

While we don't have any more information about other returning cast members just yet, we do have some A-listers joining as newcomers.

It has been announced that both Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible, Dune) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) will be a part of the film.

"[I'm a] massive, massive fan of the show, and Cillian's a good friend and I f---ing admire him as an actor as well," Keoghan told Entertainment Weekly of his new role.

"So just looking to get into that and getting my process now — I have a process I do, and I've not done it for a long while, so I'm excited and nervous at the same time."

Knight further talked up the "mind-blowing" cast at the RTS London Convention.

"We've announced Rebecca Ferguson, we've announced Barry Keoghan, we've got some more announcements coming," Knight said. "It's set in the Second World War and it's really good."

When is the Peaky Blinders movie coming out?

There's no official release date as of yet (watch this space). However, Knight has hinted that we won't be waiting too long.

"It's coming and it's soon," he told Radio Times.

In March 2024, Knight spoke to Birmingham World and confirmed that they were on track to start shooting the film in the autumn. With shooting kicking off soon, it's looking hopeful that we can expect to see it in 2025 (fingers crossed).

How did Peaky Blinders Season 6 end?

If you haven't watched the end of Peaky Blinders Season 6, firstly, what are you doing here? But secondly, there will be spoilers ahead, so cover your eyes, catch up and come back when you're done.

Going into the Season 6 finale, there was a lot left up in the air - after being released from prison, Michael is adamant on killing Tommy over Polly's death, Tommy is grappling with his tuberculoma diagnosis. The business, the family are all at risk. The stakes are high.

Sadly for Michael, while his determination to kill Tommy is strong, his execution was not quite as solid. Planting a bomb in Tommy's car, Michael sadly discovers that Tommy is one step ahead, escaping death once again. Tommy then shoots Michael, ending the war.

Things seem to work out for Tommy Shelby this last time. In short, it turns out that Tommy is not sick at all, and his diagnosis was all part of a ruse set up by Oswald Mosley, who despises the Shelbys.

The show ends with a new Tommy that has made peace (as best he can) with his family and free of his previous criminal life. A sort of new start for him.

We wonder where we'll find Tommy when the Peaky Blinders movie hits our screens.

