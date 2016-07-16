By political reporter Eliza Borrello.

Pauline Hanson’s success at the federal election could put the Family Court back in the spotlight, with some Nationals believing her push to abolish it has struck a chord with angry dads battling custody issues.

Ms Hanson raised concerns about the system in her first speech to Parliament in 1996.

The Nationals Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd, said her decision to campaign on it two decades later went some way to explaining why more than 216,000 Queenslanders gave her their first preference in the Senate.

“I’ve had people in my office actually crying and very stressed,” he said.

“You know, we see suicides evolve from these marriage bust-ups and who knows who is to blame, but it does need certainly a lot of discussion and I think there is room for improvement [in the system].”

At the heart of Ms Hanson’s policy is for the Family Court to be replaced by a tribunal of people from “mainstream Australia”.

She has described the current system as “unworkable”.

“It’s destroying families, you’ve got fathers that are suiciding, it is not working,” she said.

Asked whether she felt the system was skewed towards supporting mothers rather than fathers, Ms Hanson said: “A lot of fathers tell me it is.

“A lot of fathers feel disenfranchised from their children.”

Issues surrounding child support payments

Mr O’Dowd said it was an argument he had heard from dads paying child support many times.

“One guy, he couldn’t get a job in the ambulance here in central Queensland,” he said.