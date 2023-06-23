Paulina Porizkova was tired of feeling 'shame' about her 58-year-old body. So, she posed untouched.

Model and writer Paulina Porizkova is 58. And if you follow her on Instagram, you'll know just how regularly she discusses the issues around ageing, self-image and mental health, pushing to shift the perspective of being an 'older woman'.

She's also written a whole book about it. At the end of last year, she launched her book: No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful – a series of essays about the different stages of womanhood at every age.

Porizkova was once one of the highest-paid models in the world, fronting covers such as Sports Illustrated in the '80s.

In recent times, she's discovered newfound fame on social media. Her views on ageing and her realistic (and often untouched) photos have followers regularly praising her for being refreshingly candid and honest.

In a recent post, the supermodel celebrated her 58th birthday, sharing a photo on Instagram where she posed on her bed nude, covering up with a stuffed animal and bed sheet.

She captioned the post: "I begin 58 with nothing but sunshine and a smile. And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now."

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! Although twenty hours of my birthday were spent traveling – it was SO worth it."

This isn't the first time Porizkova has discussed her feelings about getting older.

Around the same time last year, she posted another nude image – a completely untouched photo to celebrate her 57th birthday.

She posed in her underwear and black heels and was pictured perched on a dresser, covering her chest with her hand.

She captioned the post: "Did you know we are programmed, as humans, to compare ourselves to others? We can’t avoid comparing. But we can control our reactions to the comparisons."

"I’m a 57 year old woman, starting my life over. I compare myself to other women my age all the time. When I fit in – but somehow feel like I also stand out in a positive way, I feel good about myself. When I fail, I feel ashamed."

Her caption continued: "Shame tells me I’m not good enough. So, my first instinct is to turn it around and shame the person who has caused my shame. If I went with it, I’d be posting snarky shaming comments on other women’s feeds."

"The antidote to shame, which is all inward and egocentric, is empathy. Facing out, with spiritual generosity. When I recognize my shame: I don’t look as young, I’m not as rich, or pretty or successful or accomplished or as loved – as the woman I am comparing myself to, I can turn it around."

She encouraged her followers to support other women, rather than tearing them down with hate and hurtful words.

She wrote: "I can allow her to inspire me instead. I can celebrate and admire, instead of throwing mud. And that’s a win for all."



Concluding her post, she talked about her stomach as a representation of life.

"To all you, my fellow sisters, notice the crepeyness of my lower belly, which is what happens when you’ve borne two kids, are thin and 57, regardless of how good your abs are. I’ve decided to think of it as kinda sexy – like rumpled silk sheets instead of a smoothly made bed. It has a history of making love."

Last year, the model shared a post about her long struggle with anxiety, discussing the benefits she's found in meditation, and encouraging her followers to try it.

She wrote, "I am starting to feel the difference. Even a five-minute session helps."

"I’ve noticed when we discover something we feel is changing our lives for better, whether it’s diet or exercise or beauty routines, we sort of can’t shut up about it and feel a need to tell the rest of the world of our discoveries. Sometimes we can get preachy in our enthusiasm. So, I will try not to get preachy about this."

"If you’re going through a tough spot in your life, or have reoccurring depression and anxiety, it’s a cool thing to try."

What are your thoughts on Paulina Porizkova's post? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@paulinaporizkov, @adamkenworthy.