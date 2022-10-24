The Frankston serial killer murdered three women in the 90s. He's just applied for parole.

Warning: This post contains details murder that could be upsetting for some readers.

When former homicide detective Charlie Bezzina laid eyes on the first of Paul Denyer's victims, he knew he was hunting a killer unlike any he'd seen before.

The body of 18-year-old Elizabeth Stevens was found on June 12, 1993, in Lloyd Park Reserve in Frankston, Melbourne. She was walking home the evening before from the bus, when she was grabbed by Denyer and murdered.

Watch: The trailer for No Mercy No Remorse exploring Denyer's crimes. Post continues.

She was strangled, stabbed, her throat slashed, and a criss-cross pattern was carved into her chest. This was the scene that Bezzina was confronted with the next day.

"It was the nature of the injuries... she had very savage cuts, and she had a shoe impression on half of her face. It was quite unusual... a really hate [filled] thing," he told Mamamia.

Denyer went on to kill two more young women in the Frankston area before finally being caught.

On July 8, 1993, he abducted, strangled, stabbed and slashed Deborah Fream, a 22-year-old mother who had ducked out of her home to fetch some milk she needed for her dinner.

On July 30, 1993, Natalie Russell, 17, was walking home from school when Denyer subjected her to a similarly horrendous attack.

Denyer was caught a day after killing his final victim, and while he was first sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole, that was changed on appeal to a 30 year minimum.

That minimum term was due to expire on June 2023. But on Friday, the now 50-year-old 'Frankson serial killer' applied for parole early.

Speaking to Mamamia, Bezzina explained parole was brought forward because Denyer was incarcerated during COVID, and is therefore afforded a 'discount'.

"30 years is [supposed to be] 2023. But he's been able to apply with his discounts in November, 2022. Because of COVID, he got a reduction in his sentence."

Bezzina, like many others, is appalled.

"It doesn't make sense. He's in jail.... and because he's in jail and had to be locked up more than he should have during COVID, [they've said] 'you know what, we owe him a favour, we should give him a discount in his term'.... bloody joke."

It could take many weeks or even months for the parole board to make their decision, and Bezzina is hopeful it will be a denial.

"You convince the parole board that this guy will not kill again... they're going to look at his previous history of psychiatrists saying this guy will always kill. He's been stalking women since he was 15... I'm confident the parole board will knock him back," he said.

But he's frustrated that he's being given the opportunity to apply in the first place.

"He should have been given the first sentence of three life imprisonments no parole, because that's what he deserves... he isn't fooling anyone in jail, once he's out there and no one is looking at him apart from a parole officer - he might have a bracelet on him - but that's not going to stop him. He will kill again and all of a sudden we've got another victim."

For the victims' families, Denyer's possible release is "ridiculous."

"It is a kick in the guts, he ruined our lives," Brian Russell, father of Natalie, told the Herald Sun.

"I was a bit shocked to be honest when I got the call. Why they are going out of their way to be nice to this person is beyond me. He should never be released."

"I just hate 'em."

Denyer denied killing his three victims in initial police interviews. It took 1500 questions to crack him.

"OK, I killed all three of them," he finally told his interviewers.

As Stan's documentary No Mercy, No Remorse detailed, Denyer confessed enthusiastically, not reluctantly.

"Denyer was so enthusiastic about the opportunity to 'play the game' - to be important again. He wanted to be the centre of me asking him questions about his movements over the last five or six weeks. Most of your classic psychopaths have no remorse and no empathy. What they love is attention," former detective Rod Wilson told the documentary.





Denyer during his police interview in 1993. Image: Stan. Denyer during his police interview in 1993. Image: Stan. When asked about his motive for the crimes during his police interview Denyer replied, "I just hate 'em". Pressed further, he clarified: he meant women.

It was discovered that Denyer had been stalking women in the Frankston area "for years."

"There's a pattern behind all serial killers. Denyer was meticulous, involved in horrible animal cruelty growing up. By age 14, he said he wanted to kill. By 17, he was stalking women," Australian crime reporter John Silvester told Mamamia earlier this year.

"He'll never change. There's no expert in the world that can confidently say he won't offend again. It's just not worth the risk," he added.

If Denyer is granted parole this year, Bezzina told Mamamia "we've got a wicket keeper."

"I'd be very confident that the government would step in and enshrine legislation to keep Paul Charles Denyer in jail for the rest of his life," he said.

Russell and Liberal Democrat MP David Limbrick have this year been urging the Victorian government to "make whatever changes are needed," and a petition to the Parole Board of Australia has 31,900 signatures at the time of writing.

As far as Bezzina is concerned, "People like him are pure evil."

"He's programmed that way... he's not going to change. He cannot be let back in our society," he told Mamamia.

Bezzina and Silvester will be hosting a live show in Melbourne on November 7, to discuss the case and Denyer's appeal for parole. Find out more here.

Editor's note: While in prison in 2003, Paul Denyer requested to be identified as Paula and adopted she/her pronouns. Denyer also made a formal request to prison authorities to undergo gender confirmation surgery. However, he says he no longer identifies as a woman.

Feature image: Stan/9News/Mamamia.