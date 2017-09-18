News
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star has had to delete his Instagram after 'controversial' photo.

Suits star Patrick J. Adams has learned the high cost of being friends with his co-star Meghan Markle over the weekend, having to delete his social media accounts after receiving a barrage of abuse from royal wedding watchers who felt his Instagram post was out of line.

His crime? Sharing a photo of he and Markle on the set of Suits, Markle kissing him on the cheek.

"Ross and Rachel - the next generation," the caption read.

For context, Adams' character, Mike is the longterm love interest and on-again-off-again boyfriend of Markle's character, Rachel. So really, both the caption and the image make a lot of sense and are clearly pretty harmless.

But not to those who are waiting with baited breath for Markle's real-life boyfriend, Prince Harry, to announce the pair's engagement.

In the hours after sharing the photo, Adams awoke to thousands of hateful comments, reposts, tweets and messages of abuse.

"I woke up in the morning and realised 'Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can’t post things about Meghan," Adams told Esquire.

"I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, 'What the hell is going on?'"

Sadly, Adams decided to delete his social media accounts in response, meaning no more throwback photos for now, because sometimes we just can't have nice things.

Listen: What does Meghan Markle’s Vanity Fair cover mean for the royals?

READ MORE:

