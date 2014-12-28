News
Take a look at Patrick Dempsey's (Mc)dreamy new house.

Dreamy new digs for this TV doctor.

Dr. McDreamy has just shelled out $1.925 million on this 3-storey “micro compound” in Southern California, just 2.5km from Venice beach. The Grey’s Anatomy star seems to have a love for beachy properties with another luxury $7 million residence in Malibu.

By celeb standards, it is only 206 square metres. But it has three bedrooms and bathrooms, and features a vast expanse of glass and metal panels with polycarbonate accents… not bad, considering the tiny environmental footprint it leaves.

All rooms are extended by garden areas, patios and decks, and the master suite on the third floor has its own terrace.

By all accounts, it’s a splendid – if miniscule – getaway, but with Dempsey’s wife Jill and their three children, perhaps the Dempseys’ new house is a parents’ retreat only.

Scroll through to get glimpse of the latest McBeachhouse…

