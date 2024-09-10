'I didn't think there was anything wrong with my passport photo. Then I saw a video.'

A few days ago, my mother kindly reminded me that I had to get my passport renewed for an upcoming overseas holiday.

I was all set to head to the post office to get me a little square photo I knew I'd hate when a work friend suggested I go to this other place that does passport photos "really well."

Now, this was my first time renewing a passport as an adult (before then, that was my mums job and mental load to take on), so I always thought the post office was the only place you could get your photos done.

When I asked my friend what a "really well" passport photo entailed, she showed me her shiny new image in her shiny new passport. She looked amazing. It was unlike every other passport photo I've ever seen — AKA unfortunate. This photo was very much fortunate. It was a photo I would proudly display to the world. Maybe even use on my dating profile.

So without asking any further questions, the next day I rocked up to the questionable but highly-recommended photo place.

They made me sit in a chair, had some very bright lights shine on me and took the photo. I assumed the lighting is what made the photo great until the kind person who took the photo told me to give them 20 minutes.

She then (in front of the whole store) started digitally touching up my photo. She didn't photoshop (I asked her if she could remove my double-chin to which she politely declined), but she lightened areas, darkened areas and just made me look great. Like my friend promised, she did my photo "really well". I took my shiny new photos to the passport office and got my shiny new passport.

The photo in question.

Then, the videos started rolling in.

In great algorithmic timing, I started seeing chaotic videos of TikTokers with millions of views telling people to not get their passport photos touched up because they're being declined travel when they don't look like their passport photo.

Thankfully when I went to the photo place, with my everyday hair and makeup, the photographer touched up some areas but didn't photoshop me. So although I looked good (by passport standards), I still looked like myself (trying to type that sentence out without sounding egotistical was a logistical nightmare).

However, these TikTokers were getting full-blown photo-shopping on their passport images.

Creator Alisha Marie posted a video — which now has over 20 million views — saying: "They almost didn't let me on my flight because I didn't look like my passport. This is why you should never do hot photos for your passport."

She then showed us her passport photo and… yep, she looks different.

TikToker Grace also said she regretted wearing fake eyelashes in her passport photo because she's terrified that she'll be rejected at airports for not looking like her photo.

I'm not going to lie, these TikToks have made me sweat a little. I've spent the entire day showing people my passport photo and making them guess who it is… yes they all gave me worrying looks but they also assured me that I do in fact look like myself.

As much as I love slaying in photos, if the only person who has to see my passport picture is the immigration officer, I'd much rather have an unfortunate picture but still get to travel.

I guess only time will tell? *nervous laughter* Stay tuned!

If you want more culture opinions by Emily Vernem, you can follow her on Instagram @emilyvernem.