Pascal is claiming he was ‘almost’ the Bachelor this year, and more in Celeb in 5.

After leaving The Bachelorette mansion last week, Pascal Wallace is claiming he was 'almost' the man handing out roses this year. And we have our doubts... but ok.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Pascal claims he was the plan D Bachelor and ended up being beaten out by Locky Gilbert.

"Pascal told me that he was in the final stages of casting for The Bachelor and it was down to just him and Locky. But he was beaten at the final interview by Locky," said host Megan Pustetto.

"The producers then decided to go with Locky because he was already well-known, and already on contract with them."

Pascal told Megan he was then fast-tracked through the process to be on The Bachelorette.

"After I didn’t get the role, producers called me and said, 'so we have all your stuff [details] for The Bachelor, do you want to just apply for The Bachelorette?' So I was fast-tracked to the final stages," Pascal told Megan.

While nothing has been confirmed, we're glad it was Locky who made the cut.

2. Did Guy Sebastian just kinda confirm he’s coming back as a judge on The Voice?

There's been a lot of speculation about what the new judging panel will look like for The Voice next year.

But now it seems Guy Sebastian just hinted he could be returning to the show.

Speaking to New Idea, the 38-year-old said himself and fellow judge Delta Goodrem are in talks to stay on The Voice despite its move to Channel Seven.

"I’ve had a conversation, as has Delta," he told the publication.

"Obviously, they’re going to talk to existing coaches and tell them what their plans are."

Guy went on to say that The Voice is "a wonderful show to be involved in" but thinks there should be less focus on drama.

"I want to make sure we’re concentrating on talent and feel-good entertainment, and I think that’s enough... I don’t think it needs to be constant drama."

While the new judging panel is yet to be confirmed, it seems international judges Boy George and Kelly Rowland probably won't be returning to the show next year.

3. PR Queen, Roxy Jacenko, supposedly only lasts ‘half a day’ on SAS Australia.

SAS Australia is premiering on Channel Seven tonight and it looks like we won't be seeing as much of Roxy Jacenko as we hoped.

The 40-year-old PR queen will reportedly throw her towel in after only 6 hours of the gruelling course that is being filmed in the Snowy Mountains.

While The Daily Telegraph have claimed she left due to a "lack of comforts", Roxy blames it on a prior injury.

"It was very challenging for me. Having fractured my hip and pelvis six weeks before departure for filming was a disaster," she said.

In her short time on the show though, we will see Roxy pushed out of a helicopter, punched by Ironwoman Candice Warner and screamed at by SAS agents.

You could say the show really packs a punch.

4. Fiona Falkiner and her fiancée Hayley Willis have a gender reveal party for their baby.

Fiona Falkiner and her fiancee Hayley Willis are expecting their first baby and we dare you not to get a little teary over their gorgeous gender reveal.

"We've been on (the journey) for about a year and a half and I've found it quite challenging at times," Fiona told the Today Show earlier this year.

"It's one of those things where you think you're doing everything in your power to make it happen... and it's almost like it's completely out of your control."

Just one week later, the pair shared the news that they were having a baby.

We are so happy to hear this news - and to meet their beautiful baby boy!

5. No red carpet and a 'wedding dress': All the looks from the virtual 2020 AFL Brownlow.

Not even a global pandemic could stop the AFL's Brownlow red carpet from happening.

On Sunday night, the Brownlow Medal 2020 ceremony took place, this time looking a little different thanks to, you know, the pandemic.

Whilst it usually takes place in Melbourne - the home of AFL in Australia - this year, the Brownlow was held across various locations in Australia as a virtual event. Most players were in the Gold Coast, with other functions also held in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and, yes, Melbourne.

The coveted award, given to the "fairest and best" player in the AFL, went to the Brisbane Lions' Lachie Neale. But as famous as the Brownlow is for recognising the efforts of the players, it's become just as well known for the fashion.

And despite the slightly confusing dress code of "cocktail/lounge suit" and the lack of an official red carpet, everyone still grabbed the opportunity to dress up.

The leading lady of the night was Julie Neale, wife of Brownlow winner Lachie Neale, who wore a 'wedding dress' by One Day Bridal dress - clearly a theme for the night, with several women in attendance opting for white gowns.

So enough chat, here are all the glitzy looks from the virtual 2020 Brownlow Medal.

Lachie Neale of the Brisbane Lions and his wife Julie Neale at the Brownlow red carpet 2020. Image: Getty.

Jack Crisp of the Magpies and his wife Mikayla Crisp attends the 2020 AFL Brownlow Medal. Image: Getty.

Toby Greene of the Giants and partner Georgia Stirton attend the Sydney Brownlow Medal Function. Image: Getty. For more looks from the virtual 2020 AFL Brownlow, read our earlier post here.

