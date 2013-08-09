Part 2 of our moving and candid interview with Mary Coustas.

By MIA FREEDMAN

This is Part 2 of Mia Freedman’s interview with the incredibly brave and open Mary Coustas. You can watch the first two videos in the interview here.

You may think you know Mary Coustas. Her alter-ego, Effie, has been part of Australian comedy for decades. But this is one story you probably didn’t know. It’s raw, it’s honest, it’s heart-wrenching and it’s one that needs to be told. For all the women who have experienced similar tragedy and for all those who might one day meet such challenges down the road.

Please watch and share with anyone you know who might benefit from feeling less alone in their loss…

Video 3:



Video 4:



