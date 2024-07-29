All the behind the scenes details at the Paris Olympics that'll make you appreciate it so much more.

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kicked off over the weekend and Australia is already climbing the leaderboard, with six medals in total under our belt.

This year, over 460 Australian athletes are competing in 329 events, and we’ve already seen some incredible moments. For instance, Grace Brown secured Australia’s first-ever gold in road cycling. And let’s not forget the record-breaking 4x100 women’s freestyle relay, where our swimmers clinched the top prize. Watch: Vanessa Amorosi 2000 Sydney Olympics Singing Absolutely Everybody. Post continues below.

It’s safe to say we’re off to a great start, but there’s still a long road ahead. As we watch our Aussie athletes compete for their country, we're celebrating their biggest moments.

Find them here, where we also answer some of the most pressing questions you might have during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Who is Australian Olympian Hayley Lewis' son?

Kai Taylor (second from right) helped the Aussie team win silver. Image: Getty.

One of the things that makes the Olympics so special are the heartwarming moments it brings.

Take Australian swimming legend Hayley Lewis, who fought back tears as she watched her son, Kai Taylor, win a silver medal in the men's 4x100m relay.

The decision to add Taylor to the team was made at the last minute, but it proved crucial for securing second place behind the USA.

Although the Aussie team didn’t start strong, Taylor’s performance brought them back into the race.

"He didn't know if he was going to swim that," Lewis told Channel Nine afterwards.

Lewis was fighting back tears after watching her son win a medal. Image: Channel Nine.

"We're stoked for him. I can barely talk," she added. "He will be really, really happy with his time. It is looking good for the 4x200m on Tuesday for him."

"Like I said, he didn't know. I'm just happy for him to be racing tonight. Anything else is really a bonus.

"It's just surreal. It's just like watching myself, it's hard to explain.

"We knew he was going to do well for Australia because it's just his thing. Relays seem to be something he can pull together really well."

Yep, we're all crying after hearing her loving words!

How many Olympic medals has Jess Fox won?

Jess Fox's celebration said it all. Image: Getty

Jess Fox now has five gold medals, after clinching the win in the women's K1 slalom canoeing event.

Fox had previously placed silver and bronze in this race, so this was a major achievement to get her first gold. She is also about to compete in the C1 slalom event, in which she will be defending her gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She now has five individual medals overall from Olympics, joining Ian Thorpe, Leisel Jones, Shirley Strickland and Anna Meares, as the Australians who have achieved this feat.

She is the most successful canoe slalom athlete in history, alongside Slovakia's Michal Martikan.

Our 2024 flagbearers' reaction to winning gold sent hearts melting across the nation.

Quick one: what actually are the Olympic mascots?

