There's been 5 athlete engagements during the Paris Olympic Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have truly lived up to the city's reputation as the 'City of Love,' with several heartwarming engagement stories happening right in the midst of the competition.

As if the Games weren’t already bringing us to tears, now we’re also crying over public declarations of love and sweet moments of romance.

I mean, we get it. There truly is no city more perfect for a proposal than Paris and no backdrop more fitting than the Eiffel Tower.

So if you want to feel all warm and fuzzy inside, let's take a look at the couples who are not only celebrating their athletic accomplishments but also their love for each other.

Huang Ya Qiong and Liu Yuchen.

One of the most memorable proposals occurred after the badminton mixed doubles final. Chinese badminton player Liu Yuchen seized the moment to propose to his girlfriend and fellow Olympian, Huang Ya Qiong, shortly after she won a gold medal in the event.

The proposal took place on the court, with Liu getting down on one knee and presenting Huang with a ring, much to the delight of the audience at La Chapelle Arena. Huang, still basking in the glow of her Olympic victory, was taken by surprise and joyfully accepted.

Badminton player Liu Yuchen proposes to gold medalist Huang Yaqiong. Image: Getty.

Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon.

The "Mama Team" of French women's skiff sailors Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon experienced double the joy when they were both proposed to by their respective partners after winning bronze medals.

The proposals came as a total surprise, especially for Sarah, who had joked earlier that her boyfriend had promised an engagement only for gold or silver medals.

"Our boyfriends said at the beginning of the project that if we won a medal, we would be engaged, but mine said, ‘Only gold or silver,’ so after the medal race, I said, ‘Okay so I will not be engaged,’" said Sarah during a press conference.

But when the French athletes got back to the beach after their win, both their boyfriends were waiting on bended knee.

"Of course, we had to say yes," said Sarah.

Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picone celebrated their win. Image: Getty.

Payton Otterdahl and Maddy Nilles.

American athletes also joined in the romance, with shot putter Payton Otterdahl proposing to his girlfriend Maddy Nilles in a picturesque setting beneath the Eiffel Tower. The iconic Parisian landmark provided the perfect backdrop for the proposal, which Otterdahl shared on social media.

"Meanwhile, in the City of Love...I love you forever, Maddy Nilles! @maddynilles27," he captioned the Instagram post.

Justin Best and Lainey Duncan.

Perhaps one of the most public proposals came from Team USA rower Justin Best, who enlisted the help of NBC's Today show to pop the question to his girlfriend of nine years, Lainey Duncan, in a heartfelt live television moment. This proposal not only celebrated their love but also shared their joy with millions of viewers around the world.

"This is usually the point in the movie where the triumphant mid-2000’s pop song builds and the credits start rolling. Thankfully instead, I get to spend the rest of my life with you and the show goes on," wrote Justin on Instagram.

Pablo Simonet and Maria Campoy.

Another touching engagement story came from the Argentinian Olympic contingent. Before the opening ceremony, Pablo Simonet, a member of Argentina's men's handball team, proposed to Maria Campoy, who plays for the women's hockey team.

The couple, who have been together since 2015, had previously competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, making this engagement a beautiful continuation of their Olympic journey together.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram/@p.train_throws.