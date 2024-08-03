Olympic sprinter Lucia Morris fell during her race. Then her opponent did something remarkable.

The actions of a Laotian runner will restore your faith in humanity.

After finishing sixth in a preliminary sprinting heat of the women's 100 metre race on Friday at the Paris Olympics, 28-year-old Silina Pha Aphay rushed to the aid of a fellow competitor who lay alone, writhing in agony.

South Sudan's Lucia Moris had fallen to the ground during the heat about halfway through the race. She was clutching at her right leg.

When the race ended, Moris remained on the ground in pain, waiting for medics, clutching her thigh and screaming. Pha Aphay's first move after finishing the race and noticing Moris was to rush to her aid, who was visibly distressed.

Pha Aphay called out for help, remaining by Moris' side even after medics arrived, holding her sneakers as she was moved onto a stretcher.

Another competitor, Salam Bouha Ahamdy of Mauritania, later also appeared to support Moris.

"All 100 metre athletes have to know how being hurt feels. And this is a big competition. It's a big dream to come here. But you get hurt here. So everybody knows the feeling," Pha Aphay later told the Washington Post.

Acts of sportsmanship have always captured hearts, showing the humanity of elite athletes and, what some say is the true spirit of competitive sport.

These additional athletes also showed the world their selfless side.

Lawrence Lemieux.

At the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Canadian sailor Lawrence Lemieux was in second place when he abandoned his race mid-competition to help Singaporeans Joseph Chan and Shaw Her Siew.

Their 470 class boat had capsised under 35-knot winds, leaving the pair in danger of being carried out to sea. In helping them, Lemieux lost his chance for a silver medal, battling through harsh conditions to ensure Chan and Siew's safety.

Abbey D'Agostino.

American runner Abbey D'Adostino and New Zealander, Nikki Hamblin made headlines in 2016 when Hamblin tripped and fell.

D'Adostino then stumbled over her teammate, injuring her knee, but remaining upright. Instead of running to catch up to her teammates, D'Agostino helped Hamblin, who appeared shaken, to her feet, encouraging her to keep going.

"Get up, get up! We have to finish!'' D'Agostino told her. "This is the Olympic Games. We have to finish this.'"

The two runners then made it to the finish line.

Abbey D'Agostino and Nikki Hamblin's beautiful moment. Image: Getty.

Iván Fernández Anaya.

Olympic bronze medallist Abel Mutai from Kenya was running ahead of Spanish runner, Iván Fernández Anaya at a running event in 2012.

Believing he had won the race, Mutai slowed down. In reality, he was still several metres away from the tape.

Rather than take over, Anaya approached Mutai and guided him to the finish line, having recognised his confusion. Anaya was praised for his sportsmanship, but his coach wasn't so happy.

"The gesture has made him a better person, but not a better athlete," Martin Fiz reportedly told El Pais. "He has wasted an occasion. Winning always makes you more of an athlete. You have to go out to win."

Justin Wadsworth.

While watching the men's sprint semifinals at Sochi 2014, Canadian cross-country ski team head coach, Justin Wadsworth, noticed Russian Anton Gafarov falling on a broken ski.

The coach was holding a spare ski for another athlete who hadn't advanced, so he ran onto the course, kneeling down to replace the broken ski, allowing Gafafov to get to the finish line.

Bjørnar Håkensmoen.

At the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics, Norwegian coach, Bjørnar Håkensmoen's kindness saw Canadian Sara Renner and Beckie Scott claim a silver medal in the cross-country skiing team sprint.

Håkensmoen handed Renner a new ski after an opponent stepped on hers and broke it, possibly costing his own team a medal, after they came fourth.

Feature Image: Getty.