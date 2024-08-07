To get up to speed on everything Paris 2024 Olympics, check out our Olympics hub page. We've got you covered.

Australia has truly crushed it at the Paris Olympics, where our incredible athletes have already snagged 35 medals (and counting), including a whopping 14 golds.

As usual, the pool has been our happy place, with swimming superstars like Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O'Callaghan making waves and racking up the gold. Meanwhile, Emma McKeon overtook Ian Thorpe as Australia's most decorated Olympian, with 11 Olympic medals to her name.

But it's not just about the swimming — we've got champions across the board. Jess Fox (and her sister) dominated in kayaking, Grace Brown cycled her way to glory and our women's relay teams have been unstoppable.

And rounding out the 'yeah the girls!' chorus that has dominated this games, Arisa Trew has become Australia’s youngest-ever gold medallist by winning the women’s skateboarding event at the age of 14.

Aside from being proud of what our Olympians have achieved on the medals board, we need to talk about some of the quirkier moments of the Games — because it's been an especially funny one.

We've rounded up all the delightful and deranged events and moments from the Paris Olympics.

Stay weird, Olympics. And to the Paralympics, our expectations couldn't be higher.

Jessica Fox runs into the water when her sister Naomie wins gold.

This is sisterly love for you! When Noemie Fox won gold in the Canoe Slalom Women's Kayak Cross Final, her double-gold winning sister Jessica Fox jumped into the water to hug her sister and sob happy tears.

Noemie Fox celebrates with her sister Jessica Fox. Image: Getty.

Snoop Dogg danced with a horse.

No one had more fun this Olympics than US rap legend, Snoop Dogg. Before the Olympics began, he said in a statement, "I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix." And he surely did.

Snoop began his run as one of the torchbearers for Team USA, before popping up at the gymnastics to deliver the stunned facial reactions that Simone Biles deserves. And finally, he reunited with his BFF Martha Stewart to coordinate their fashion look for an equestrian dressage event.

Most recently, he was spotted engaging in a dance battle with a horse. Of course.

The Olympians became obsessed with a chocolate muffin.

The chocolate muffins served in the Olympic Village have become the unexpected culinary star of the Games. Apparently, about 2,000 of these muffins are being consumed daily at the Olympic Village with the catering company planning to serve 100,000 muffins throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The muffins first gained attention from Norwegian Olympian Henrik Christiansen, who started to post constantly about the chocolate muffins, earning him the title of Muffin Man, which he's since wholeheartedly embraced.

For those playing at home feeling muffin FOMO (me, it's me), the sweet treats are described as "very rich", "incredibly moist" with chunks of dark and milk chocolate and a gooey chocolate centre. Okay, gimme!

Stay weird and wacky, Olympics! Bring on the Paralympics!

