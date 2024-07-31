Is this the most American move ever? How the US are "rigging" the Olympics Tally so they look better.

To get up to speed on everything Paris 2024 Olympics, check out our Olympics hub page. We've got you covered.

The American media is doing what they do best: acting like their country is the best.

Three years since the US was called out for skewing results at the Tokyo Games in 2021, they're back at it again.

If you turn on Channel Nine or Stan, you'll likely be greeted by a medal tally that lists the counties according to the gold medals, which is umm, how the Olympics leaderboard is quite literally tallied.

For instance, at the end of day four of the Paris Olympics, this is where the medal tally stands according to the official website.

Australia sits in third place. Image: Olympics.com.

Japan is winning, with China in second place and lookie, lookie what we have here: Australia is coming third. Big slays all round for the Aussies.

But according to some of the biggest American media platforms, this above tally ain't worth showing to viewers. Instead, they've decided to rank the world's nations based on the overall medals won.

And surprise! America is winning if you do it that way! Fancy that.

Like it was in 2021, the move has been called out online for 'rigging' the results.

And we're just not talking about FOX News or any typically loose news outlets either, this method of ranking has been embraced by the New York Times and NBC.

The medal tally looks different in the US. Image: New York Times.

This is particularly funny because it's not like the United States need the extra help. The country has won the most medals out of any country at the Summer Olympics... ever.

This year, the US became the first country to win 3,000 medals. After their recent domination in the women's gymnastics thanks to the unstoppable Simone Biles, they're expected to leap forward in the medal tally in the coming days.

Y'all are probably going to win, can't you let other countries have a moment to shine?

Back at the 2021 Olympic Games, viewers noticed that coincidentally as soon as America started to take the lead in the gold medal tally, they reverted back to the tally the rest of the world uses.

Stay petty, America.

