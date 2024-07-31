Is this the most American move ever? How the US are "rigging" the Olympics Tally so they look better.

To get up to speed on everything Paris 2024 Olympics, check out our Olympics hub page. We've got you covered.

The American media is doing what they do best: acting like their country is the best.

Three years since the US was called out for skewing results at the Tokyo Games in 2021, they're back at it again.

If you turn on Channel Nine or Stan, you'll likely be greeted by a medal tally that lists the counties according to the gold medals, which is umm, how the Olympics leaderboard is quite literally tallied.

For instance, at the end of day four of the Paris Olympics, this is where the medal tally stands according to the official website.

Australia sits in third place. Image: Olympics.com.