Why does Paris Hilton change her voice? The real reason behind her 'baby voice'.

Those who grew up during the 'Paris Hilton era' remember her as the ultimate wealthy blonde diva. She strutted around Hollywood in designer clothing, giving those around her marching orders in a 'baby voice' and living a life most could only dream of. She was the 'It-Girl' of the early 2000s, and young women hung on her every word. From her iconic catchphrase, "That's hot," to her love for all things pink, teenagers wanted to emulate everything Hilton did, even if she was sometimes the subject of ridicule. However, in 2020, Hilton took a significant turn by shedding her "ditzy blonde" persona and releasing a documentary about her life titled This Is Paris. Watch: This Is Paris - Official Trailer. Post continues below.

Video via YouTube.

Fans discovered that beneath her glamorous exterior lay a dark secret, with Paris alleging that she was both victim and witness to multiple acts of physical and emotional abuse while at Provo Canyon School, a reformatory school in Utah.

A part of that revelation, was that much of her public image since she first attended the school, aged 17, had been an act, including her signature 'baby voice'.

"I feel like the whole world thinks they know me because I’ve been playing this character for so long," she said. "That’s not me."

What is Paris Hilton's real voice?

Her true voice is actually much deeper, and four years after the documentary's release, she has been using it more frequently.

In June 2024, fans were puzzled when footage of Paris speaking before Congress showed her effortlessly changing her vocal register mid-sentence.

She explained that she was tired of the world thinking she was an "airhead" and instead, wanted to be remembered and "respected for the businesswoman that I am."

Shortly after the interview was aired, clips of Hilton's real voice began circulating on the internet.

"Paris Hilton has revealed what her voice actually sounds like...I am shook," wrote one user on Twitter.

Since leaving her turbulent childhood behind, Hilton has embraced motherhood. She's now the parent to two children, Phoenix and London, alongside husband Carter Rheum whom she married in 2021. She has also found success as a DJ at some of the world's largest venues.

Feature Image: Getty.