Snoop Dogg vibing, and Tom Cruise skydiving. Everything we know about the Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The Paris Olympic Games has been one for the ages, with plenty of athletic feats, new sports and celebrity cameos.

But as the end of the 2024 Games draws near, speculation about what viewers can expect from the Closing Ceremony has gone into overdrive.

One thing we know is the Closing Ceremony will be more traditional than the history-making Opening Ceremony that took place in an outside stadium for the first time ever.

With the opening's genuine surprise performers, such as Lady Gaga and an incredible comeback from Celine Dion, there is plenty of chatter about which artists will perform next week.

Here's what we know.

First and foremost, the closing will be held at the Stade de France arena.

Once again, Thomas Jolly will be responsible for artistic direction, so if you enjoyed the Opening Ceremony, you can rest assured the closing is in good hands.

Viewers will experience the usual elements, including the parade of flags and athletes, the medal component, speeches and, of course, the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

The show is set to transform the Stade de France into a gigantic theatre with more than a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists. Jolly told Associated Press the production would be a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an "operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world".

The giant sets, costumes and lighting effects would take spectators "on a journey through time, between the past and the future".

Rumour has it the show will be LA themed, with performances from American artists. Why? Well, because the next Olympic Games in 2028 are being held in LA.

Who will perform?

Unsurprisingly, rapper and massive Olympic fan, Snoop Dogg has been named as a likely performer, along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Billie Eilish.

Beyonce's appearance in numerous videos of support for US athletes, particularly gymnast Simone Biles, is fueling rumours the pop star might also perform.

There are whispers Taylor Swift may make a surprise appearance, along with Ariana Grande who has been spotted at the Games a few times.

Jolly has confirmed that "world-famous singers" will be participating, while executive director Thierry Reboul told Variety French bands Phoenix and Air would perform.

"We've tried to champion French talents from the start even if we had international stars; each time it was promoting a French artist nevertheless," he said. "We always have in mind to turn the spotlight on our country, of course."

Which celebs will be there?

The talk of the town is that infamous couch-jumper Tom Cruise will be involved in the Closing Ceremony's official handover from Paris to LA.

Guardian has reported Cruise — who famously performs his own movie stunts — will rappel down into the Stade de France, before the ceremony cuts to prerecorded footage of Cruise cruising through the streets of Paris and then hopping on a plane to California.

From there, the Mission Impossible star will reportedly skydive onto the Hollywood sign.

There have been a stack of celebrities in town who eagle eyed viewers might have spot in the crowd, including John Legend, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Cynthia Erivo, and the one and only Flava Flav.

When to watch?

If you're keen to watch the Closing Ceremony live, you'll need to set your alarm.

For Australian viewers, it's going to fall on Monday, August 12, starting at 4am AEST, 2AM AWST and 3.30am ACST.

You can watch it on Stan Sport or Channel Nine.

