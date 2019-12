And this week there are some crackers.

From DIY toy disasters to to a cayenne pepper/cinnamon mix ups, parenting #fails were all over social media this week.

Because of course you post on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram when you accidentally write, “Meth is great” on your kid’s maths assignment.

CLICK THROUGH our gallery of the craziest thing parents said on social media this week…

Like this? Try these:

5 of the best parenting websites you never knew existed.

Boiling an egg. You’ve been doing it wrong.