After 13 years of parenting, this is the most important lesson I've learned.

By BERN MORLEY

Before I’ve even gotten out of bed some mornings I’ve already been made a mess of. Wait, that doesn’t sound right. Let me start again.

Getting kids ready for school can go either one of two ways.

The first involves a breezy and perfectly easy routine of the children rising, the children eating their breakfast, the children getting dressed on cue, the children brushing their teeth, the children jumping into the car fuss free and the children making it inside the school gate before the first bell has sounded

The second doesn’t.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is an advertorial for Wet Ones. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in her own words.

The second scenario finds me with any number of the following situations on any given morning:

– The kitty litter tray being helpfully placed at the foot of my bed during the night by my 6yo who just wants the kitten to be “able to find the toilet when she’s sleepy” Then, me not seeing said kitty litter tray in my early morning fog, planting my entire bare foot into it.

– The entire contents of a 3L Milk being poured “accidentally” on and around the kitchen floor when the 6yo (again helpfully) tries to make himself his own Weetbix when I am on the toilet

– What appears to be an entire tube of toothpaste emptied into the sink and onto the boy’s school shirts

– Finding an unidentifiable crusty brown substance on my crisp white work collar that wasn’t there when I initially put it on.

– Cat vomit on the carpet

– Cat poo on the carpet

– What can only be described as green slime on my handbag that is only discovered as I jump into the driver’s seat.