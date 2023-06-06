Parental Guidance: 'Judging other parents when they fail makes for hard TV.'

Last night season 2 of the Parental Guidance TV show, hosted by Ally Langdon and Dr Justin Coulson premiered on Channel Nine. Episode one introduced us to four of the 12 couples who each showcased a different 'parenting style'.

There's Kat, the 'honest mum', Larissa and Marcus the 'gentle parents', Sammy and Jason the 'lighthouse parents' and finally Tency and David, the 'outback parents'. These four very different families had to complete the first three challenges of the season, while the eight other families watched on as a panel, taking notes and providing feedback.

At the end of the episode, the panel voted for the parents who showed the best 'parenting prowess' and by the end of the series there will be an overall winner of Australia's 'best parenting style'.

While co-hosts Ally and Justin are clear about the premise and that they are NOT crowning the 'best parents', it's hard for us as viewers not to judge the parents as we witness their highs and lows and think about how we might have reacted in the same situation.

The first challenge was a family photo shoot to test 'connection and direction'. It was highly relatable to watch as bored kids began playing up, running off to find sticks or having meltdowns because they didn't want to sit still or take direction from the photographer.

While the first three families ultimately managed the challenge, 'gentle parents' Larissa and Marcus struggled to get their four little kids assembled in one place. I cringed on behalf of the photographer as he stood and watched the chaos unfurl.

At one particularly low point when their son hit Larissa, we saw the couple's reaction to the footage back in the studio and close-ups of the other parents' faces set against dramatic music.

Mum Leanne from the panel couldn't help but judge her competitor's approach.

"I see no respect," she told Larissa and Marcus.

"I see no discipline. Mate, if any of my kids struck at me… that's not okay!"

Yes, hitting is never okay and while I did inwardly eye-roll at the gentle response to the hitting, I also felt bad for being so judgemental of another parent. I also felt admiration for her patience and ability to remain calm in such a stressful situation.

As a mum of two, I cannot imagine the torture of having to sit and watch footage of my boys misbehaving while I am judged on my response. Especially knowing other parents are taking notes and then giving me feedback on it – ON TV.

Ouch.

The second challenge was all about technology and kids' safety online. The outback and gentle kids nail the challenge by ignoring the fake undercover predator set up by the show, who tries to groom and trap them into giving up personal information. The lighthouse parents Sammy and Jason were emotional when their daughter tried to make friends with the fake predator and 'honest mum' Kat was devastated when her daughter gives out her street address.

It's hard watching Kat sob on screen as her daughter 'fails' the challenge and invites the fake predator to their home.

"None of you can beat me up as much as I am beating myself up right now," Kat says in a moment of pure parenting mum guilt and my heart went out to her.

It is a tough reminder to talk to my boys about online 'stranger danger' awareness because I am not sure what they might do in a similar situation.

"Only 52 per cent of parents talk to their children about online safety," Justin tells the visibly upset group.

"It's a tough topic, but ignorance is no longer an excuse. With more children than ever on the internet, and often unsupervised, it's an issue that every family needs to discuss."

For the third and final challenge, the kids are to bake a cake, which Ally explains is all about seeing how siblings work together.

Unsurprisingly there are fights and there is mess everywhere as the challenge requires the youngest child to lead the older siblings in making the cake. Tantrums aside, there are some very sweet moments between the siblings who comfort and encourage each other and all the families get there in the end.

But is any parent REALLY surprised that giving four-year-olds free rein in a kitchen with their siblings ends with mess and chaos?

I also cannot imagine having to watch my two boys, who love each other dearly but fight almost constantly, bake a cake together and not be allowed to help.

The parents showed remarkable constraint all things considered.

While the challenges faced by the families and the methods of certain parents have started a few conversations at home, I am not sure we need to invite more ways into our lives to openly judge parents and their techniques under pressure.

I have certainly been judged for my parenting choices in the past and it has never made me feel good.

The judgement starts at the very beginning of pregnancy, and touches every aspect of parenting, from birth to toddlers to teenagers.

Of course, Parental Guidance is just television, made for ratings and for entertainment. But watching the parents receive 'feedback' for their parenting choices while feeling obligated to do the same as an audience member, makes for challenging TV.

I do not want to disrespect anyone who loves and learns from this series and I can certainly see there are some very worthy and wholesome moments to enjoy, but the overall concept of a show where parents watch other parents do the work of parenting, seems too much like 'work' for me.

While the outback parents were crowned the winners of episode one, or at least their style was, it will be interesting to see what happens when new styles are introduced and laid bare for our feedback and judgement.

Perhaps watching other parents face scrutiny on screen makes us feel better about ourselves and our own failures, but do we really want to watch it as entertainment?

Parental Guidance is currently screening Monday to Wednesday at 7.30 pm on Channel Nine.

