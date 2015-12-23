News
lifestyle

People are spending 15 minutes trying to find the panda in this picture.

A picture of a panda hiding amongst snowmen is starting the Christmas-day frustration early this year.

The illustration, drawn by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, has been shared over 54,000 times and innocently asks if you can find the panda amongst the snowmen.

Do not be fooled by the panda’s typically adorable nature. The panda is a cunning sleuth and it takes many longer than they’d think to find the little guy.

Still can’t see it?

What about if we zoom in a little…

Still struggling?

We can reveal the answer to you, but we want to make sure that you’re truly willing to give up on the Christmas puzzle.

Are you?

Are you sure?

OK, here’s that adorable panda you’ve been searching for:

Comments on the picture admitted: “Been looking for 15 mins still can’t find it lol” and “Still looking can’t find it”, with some even blaming the panda itself, saying “sneaky f***ing panda”.

If you weren’t sufficiently frustrated by that illustration, Dudás has since posted another illustration asking you to find the cat amongst the owls.

If you were at your animal-finding threshold after the panda/snowman illustration, we understand.

Here is where the little cat is hiding in this one:

And that is how you successfully waste minimum 15 minutes in the lead up to your holiday break.

You’re welcome.

