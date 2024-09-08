Hollywood told Pamela Anderson she was just a sex symbol. Her new movie proves everyone wrong.

Pamela Anderson, a name so often associated in Hollywood with the words sex and symbol, has a message for the industry in her latest film, The Last Showgirl. And we are here for every second of the Pam-aissance.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6, where it was met with euphoric applause from the audience. So far, much of the film's praise has been focused on Anderson's acting chops, as she takes on a role unlike anything we've seen her in before.

For Anderson, the role felt like a homecoming. Like it had been destined for her.

"I am this character. I don't even know who else could've done it. This was meant for me," she told Deadline.

Watch the cast of The Last Showgirl in their interview with Deadline at TIFF. Article continues after video.

For years and years, Anderson was sexualised in headlines surrounding her private life, while being overlooked for roles in the film and television industry. Many were quick to write her off as nothing more than a sex symbol, rather than a multifaceted human being, or a talented actress.

But when it came time to cast The Last Showgirl, director Gia Coppola knew that Anderson was the clear choice. After watching Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, Coppola knew immediately that she was the only one who should play Shelly, the film's protagonist.

"I kind of came across a picture of her. I guess [she was] promoting [her] documentary and, there was this sort of gut feeling of, 'Well, what about her?'" Coppola told Variety. "But I didn't know too much about [her] at that time. And then my other cousin, Matt Shire, was like, 'I know who your Shelly is. It's Pamela. Watch her documentary. And I did, and I was like, 'You're absolutely right. Like no one else can be her. I have to go find her.'"

The film's writer, Kate Gersten, also praised Anderson's performance and said, "I wrote it 11 years ago. I didn't have Pamela in mind. And then the first time I heard her read at our first read-through, she just said every single line the way I've always imagined it in my head. I mean, every single line was exactly the way I'd always heard them."

Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl. Image: TIFF

The Last Show Girl follows Shelly, a Vegas showgirl who has been dancing in the same show for 30 years. Upon learning that the show is closing, Shelly undergoes an identity crisis, having lost a job that she loves and at an age where she will struggle to find another one like it. Set against the backdrop of the ever-chaotic yet enticing Las Vegas, the film paints the city through Shelly's eyes and experiences.

The film also marks a turning point in Anderson's career as a role that not only showcases her abilities as an actor, but one that she connects to deeply through her own life experiences.

"I thought that's what was so interesting about this role. Shelly's intentions and her optimism, and her confusion of how could this possibly end. This is so important to the world. And that hitting her all at once," Anderson told Deadline. "I guess I can relate to it on so many different levels. As a mother, as a person in this industry who... Most of my career has been about external and not the soul of what really happens behind the superficial qualities that people even hire you for, or know you for. And you're always just like, you know, there's so much more to me than what people see and you don't know if you'll ever get the chance to show that."

Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl. Image: TIFF

When asked about being underestimated by Hollywood throughout her life, Anderson admitted, "I underestimated myself too. And [this film] just came at the right time. Everything just came at the right time."

As she spoke, Anderson's genuine gratitude for the opportunity this role has given her was apparent. It is clear that after years of being overlooked in the industry, she is relishing in this moment (as she should) where she is finally getting her flowers.

"I feel so blessed that I get this. Not too many people get a second chance. And I don't know if you call this a second, third or fourth chance, but I'm just really fortunate," she gushed at the world premiere for the film at TIFF.

Kate Gersten, Billie Lourd, Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka and Gia Coppola of 'The Last Showgirl' pose. Image: Getty Images

After the release of the documentary Pamela, A Love Story and her memoir, Love, Pamela in 2023, public opinion began to shift around Anderson's public image, which saw her humanised, rather than objectified.

We have also seen Anderson take the stage with song and dance in her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2022. But now, it seems she is truly getting the recognition she has always deserved.

She told Deadline hopefully, "I feel like a new baby in this industry, in this film. I feel like it's all just beginning."

Feature image: Getty.