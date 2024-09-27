The tragic true story behind Pamela Anderson's decision to go makeup free.

Pamela Anderson recently arrived at the San Sebastián Film Festival looking fresh-faced and vibrant as ever.

Anderson is currently celebrating her new film, The Last Showgirl, for which she has been receiving widespread praise. Directed by Gia Coppola, the film will be screened in San Sebastián following its previous debut at TIFF.

Wearing little to no makeup, Anderson sported her signature look as she wore an all-black outfit and stylish sunnies to the event.

It has been several years since Anderson first walked a red carpet wearing no makeup, and there still seems to be so much fascination about why she made that decision. Amongst the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Anderson's choice is both refreshing and intriguing.

While the outcome of her makeup-free look has been that Anderson feels "empowered," the initial reason the actress ditched the products was very sad and personal.

Pamela Anderson arriving for the San Sebastian Film Festival 2024. Image: Getty

In 2019, Anderson's close friend and long-time make-up artist Alexis Vogel tragically passed away. After her death, Anderson decided to forgo the heavy makeup.

"She was the best," Anderson told Elle "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."

While her decision to go makeup-free began as a nod to her special relationship with her makeup artist, Anderson has often spoken about how in the aftermath she found it "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious."

"I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone's doing," she continued in her interview with Elle.

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really what's happening to me?' It's a journey."

Pamela Anderson at the Variety TIFF Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024. Image: Getty

In an industry where beauty standards are sky high, in a society that demands perfection out of women, Anderson's choice to ditch makeup while attending huge events with the world watching is a beautiful act of self-acceptance. And it's something I think is truly worth commending.

When asked about her beauty secret, Anderson got candid about how she feels about ageing.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine, "These days? Don't do anything. Wake up. Whatever's happening is just happening. It's all about self-acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now... Sometimes it's challenging and you just have to understand that you're good enough and you're beautiful.

"I like to say the word 'life-ing' instead of ageing. Chasing youth is just futile. You're never going to get there, so it's like, why not just embrace what's going on. Since I've walked out the door as me, I feel a relief, just a weight off my shoulders, and I actually like it better. I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Pamela Anderson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Image: Getty.

But Anderson still looks back on her iconic heavy and wild makeup looks with fondness.

"I don't know if it was a defence mechanism or what. I just thought, 'I'm going to have fun,'" she says of her signature dark eyeliner and pouty lips. "[I'd accessorise] with the makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before. The stuff that never leaves you! I'd be volunteering at the kids' school, and I would catch myself in a reflection, and I'd have glitter all over my face. Which doesn't make you a bad mum, just because you're covered in glitter."

Feature Image: Getty.