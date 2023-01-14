'I blocked it out in order to survive.' Everything we know about Pamela Anderson's new documentary.

Pamela Anderson pioneered a new wave of celebrity when her sex tape scandal changed her career forever.

This generational icon whose life was, unfortunately, laid bare to the public for decades, is now ready to reclaim her own story.

Teaming up with Netflix for the release of Pamela, A Love Story, Anderson shares unheard stories from her early life to intimate details of her rise to fame.

"Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary," Netflix announced on Twitter.

"The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

Included within the Tweet is a handwritten note from the star herself that reads, "My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost, nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor — alive to tell her real story."

What is Pamela, A Love Story going to be about?

The documentary will include never-before-seen personal photos and diary entries written by Anderson and will be a "first person account of what it really means to be an icon, a sex symbol, an actor and a mother of two - all while everyone is watching," according to Netflix.

Speaking to Tudum, she says the documentary will also dive into her longing and pursuit of love.

"When you’re not looking for love, it finds you… And I guess I’m easy to find," she said, despite these pursuits often leading to heartbreak and scandal.

Watch: The trailer for Pamela's documentary Pamela, A Love Story below. Post continues after video

Did Pamela Anderson agree to be part of this documentary?

The short answer: Yes.

We will all be able to watch the documentary in peace knowing that not only did Anderson consent to this project, but she also stars in it - voicing her own stories for once.

In her interview with Tudum, she shares how intimidating it was to take control of her own narrative.

"I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered," she told the publication. "And I hope that [my story] inspires people to have a great f***ing time and not worry so much."

But why now? Does Anderson feel the need to reclaim her own life story after the 2022 release of Hulu’s mini-series Pam & Tommy starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee?

Speaking to Net-a-Porter’s Porter, Lily James discussed her attempts to reach out to Anderson over the role.

"I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different," she said.

"My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically," but she never got a response.

According to Us Weekly, Anderson was 'just not interested' in the series when it came out.

"She hasn’t seen the trailer," a source close to her said. "She doesn't even like watching TV."

According to the publication’s source, there was no vendetta against James, but Anderson just didn’t want to revisit the dark part of her life that was being publicised in the show.

"The whole sex tape fiasco was actually a very painful time for her, so in no way would she want to be reminded of that time in her life," the source told publication.

"She’s focused on other things that are more important to her now than being worried about her past life being brought to light again."

Image: Netflix.

So will they cover Pamela Anderson’s leaked sex tape scandal?

In case you don’t already know the story, Pamela Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee had recorded a private and intimate video for themselves and stored it within a safe in their Malibu home.

A disgruntled electrician, who felt cheated after being fired from a home renovation job by the celebrity couple, stole their safe hoping to sell off its contents for cash.

He expected jewellery, not the explicit tape.

With the help of a porn producer already in his circle, the tape circulated for money online and eventually spread to mass media and was impossible to stop.

Hulu’s Pam & Tommy brought the whole story back into the limelight.

Anderson states in the documentary trailer: "I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive… Now that it's all coming up again, I'm feeling sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time."

So it seems like yes, they will cover the scandal at some point within the documentary.

When does Pamela, A Love Story come out?

Pamela, A Love Story will drop on the January 31, 2023 in Australia.

Where can I watch in Australia?

You can stream Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix.

Feature Image: Netflix.