Pamela Anderson was the biggest star on Baywatch. She barely remembers the next 2 decades.

Three decades after her Baywatch debut, Pamela Anderson continues to be vulnerable about her time in the spotlight.

During an appearance at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland, where Anderson was honoured with the event's Golden Eye Award, the 57-year-old explained how her mental health suffered as she transitioned from screen to stage.

"I look at it now, and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway. I don't know what happened in between. It's all a big blur," the actress said.

"I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

Anderson made her Broadway debut in April 2022, playing Roxie Hart in the iconic musical, Chicago.

Her career has since experienced a revival, after the release of the 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. She has gone on to star in a number of films, including The Last Showgirl, Rosebush Pruning, and the upcoming Naked Gun.

Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl was an important project for Anderson, who revealed that Coppola saw potential in her that, after years of being "underestimated," even the actress herself didn't believe existed.

"I underestimated myself too. And [The Last Showgirl] just came at the right time. Everything just came at the right time," she said.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6, and was met with positive reviews, much of the praise focused on Anderson's acting.

"I am this character. I don't even know who else could've done it. This was meant for me," she told Deadline of playing Shelley.

Anderson was famously scouted in 1989 while attending a football match. She went on to become one of the most notable Playboy models and breakout Baywatch star. But in the years that followed, Hollywood reduced her to little more than a sex symbol, and her relationship with Tommy Lee dominated headlines.

Now, with her second coming, Anderson feels "blessed" she feels at this point in her career.

"Not too many people get a second chance. And I don't know if you call this a second, third or fourth chance, but I'm just really fortunate," she said at the premiere of The Last Showgirl at the TIFF.

Anderson's career revival came after a period of calm living and introspection for the former Baywatch star, who moved back to her family home in Ladysmith, a small town on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, in 2019. The actor bought the property, which had belonged to her grandmother, more than 20 years ago, in order to keep it in the family.

"It was the first place I ever lived," the actress told Mamamia, explaining that she was born on the six-acre property, where her parents both still live there.

"There were so many times that I almost lost it; where I didn't think I could financially afford to keep it. But I hung on to it tooth and nail," she said.

Anderson's "second chance" also means doing things on her own terms, and this famously includes her decision to go makeup-free at many public events — a move she's been applauded for time and again. She has spoken candidly about this decision, which was largely due to the death of her close friend, makeup artist Alexis Vogel.

"She was the best," the model told Elle. "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."

It is also an act of liberation for Anderson, who told Vogue France: "I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it's just freedom. It's a relief."

Speaking to Mamamia, Anderson said simply that she is "finally comfortable in [her] own skin".

"I didn't know that I was going to end up being this happy at this point in my life. Because a couple of years ago, it was a different story."

