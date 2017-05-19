A mum's message for anyone who thinks a c-section is 'the easy way out'.

No matter how a mum gives birth, someone is going to have something to say about it.

After realising how many people thought of having a c-section as the “easy way out”, blogger and mother of two Olivia White posted a photo of her surgery incision to prove that no matter how a woman gives birth, it’s far from “easy”.

“This is what you really look like a few hours post c-section,” White captioned her photo.

“To anyone who thinks it’s the easy way out, we’ll try having a 6-inch gash in your abdomen like a gutted shark who had the body parts of the surfer it ate retrieved! That’s then sewn back together with fishing wire while it feels like your vital organs are trying to escape!”

She explains that while a spinal block administered during a c-section helps with the pain during the procedure, the drugs eventually wear off.

“After that, it’s like you’ve been hit by a bus which then backed over you just to make sure it didn’t miss you the first time!” she explains.

“If you don’t time the Endone exactly before the previous lot [wear] off then you will most certainly know you are alive (while wishing you were dead) and worst of all you’ll feel as if you’ll spend your entire life wearing nanna knickers up around your waist because the thought of anything settling in the canyon between your gut and pubic region is the stuff nightmares are made of.”

And while it was hard, White says she has no regrets at all about having c-sections while delivering her children. “If it wasn’t for the ability to deliver my babies this way they might not be here today. Plus I reckon getting cut from A to B sounds way worse.”

Easy way out? Yeah, not so much.

Have you had a c-section? Do you feel judgement about the way you delivered your baby?