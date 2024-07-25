A reality TV star wore a sheer dress to a wedding. No one can decide if it’s 'appropriate'.

Would you wear a sheer dress to a wedding?

Reality star turned influencer and podcaster Paige Desorbo did, and people weren't happy.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old, who appeared on the Bravo show Summer House and now hosts the Giggly Squad podcast, posted a carousel of photos from a wedding she attended in the South of France.

She dedicated several shots to her outfit, a corseted black dress with a bodysuit and sheer lace train. And while some fans praised the look, others shared their disapproval.

"This was a classy wedding. I’d consider it an insult if someone wore what Paige did. Terrible," one person wrote.

"Usually a fan of all your looks but this just wasn’t wedding appropriate," another stated.

One user even compared the dress to lingerie, saying the look resembled that of a "courtesan".

So much pearl clutching!

A wedding guest outfit hasn't been this controversial since Kendall Jenner wore that cut-out dress to her friend Lauren Perez' big day back in 2022. (ICYMI, the Monot gown caused an internet firestorm, with Jenner eventually forced to enter the chat and state that she'd asked for the bride's approval in advance.)

Finding herself at the centre of a similar debate over what's "appropriate" for a wedding, Desorbo came out to explain her choice (and add some missing context) on an episode of The Lady Gang podcast.

"I could defend it all day long," she told hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.

"First and foremost, I was in Saint-Tropez. I wasn't at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. So it was a very different type of wedding."

The nuptials were between Desorbo's friends Alexa Eshaghian and Wilton Speight, who she described as "one of the most stylish couples I have ever been around".

Eshagian is a stylist and "all about glitz and glamour", Desorbo added.

"I knew going to her wedding the looks were going to be insane. I was maybe one of 15 girls that [were] in sheer dresses — also because that's trendy," she said.

The influencer followed the age-old tradition of sharing her look in a group chat with her girlfriends before the event.

"Not one single person batted an eye," she said. "And the bride loved it."

Based in New York, Desorbo is known for her experimental style and regularly posts her outfits on Instagram — from tackling underpants as outerwear to trying out trending capri pants, which she styled with a white bra top and heels.

Image: Instagram/Paige Desorbo

Instagram/Paige Desorbo

Taking fashion risks is part of her brand, and she told The Lady Gang that the sheer look she wore to the wedding wasn't her most outlandish.

"This was a week-long celebration; we had like seven days of wedding extravaganza," she said.

"If people were mad at that outfit they honestly should've looked at my other ones."

What do you think about wearing a sheer look to a wedding? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Feature image: Mamamia/Instagram/Paige Desorbo.